Kevin Durant Addresses Potential NBA Retirement With Houston Rockets

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the top players in the NBA. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors last season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games.

Holding a player option for the 2027-2028 season, Durant has the choice to enter next summer as an unrestricted free agent. Playing alongside All-Star-caliber teammates in Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, he could decide to remain with the Houston Rockets.

During Rockets media day, Durant answered whether he has thought about finishing his NBA career in Houston.

“I’m not thinking about anything like that. I enjoy coming into work every day. It’s been fun going through the process with everybody. I’m taking it a day at a time. That’s the most I can do. Who knows what will happen down the line or in the future? Right now, I enjoy showing up for work.”

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Western Conference Contenders

While Durant is one of the oldest active players in the league, his elite scoring suggests that retirement may not be too close on the horizon. He finished fourth in total points scored in the NBA last season, behind only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown.

Based on the consistency he has maintained throughout of his career, Durant could mirror 22-time All-Star LeBron James in longevity. In his 23rd season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over 60 games. The 41-year-old was a top-10 finisher in MVP voting for 2025.

One of the biggest criticisms of Durant is his lack of championship success from this decade. The 16-time All-Star has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019, when he was a member of the dynastic Golden State Warriors.

Durant’s first year in Houston resulted in a first-round exit against the Los Angeles Lakers, though the veteran was sidelined for the majority of the series. Despite this shortcoming, there are high expectations for the Rockets to elevate their profile as Western Conference title contenders.

With Sengun and Thompson both having yet to reach 25 years old, arguably having not reached their prime years, and contracted until at least 2030, the Rockets may be an ideal long-term playing situation for Durant to remain in the title hunt too. Their recent 52-30 record is a solid proof of concept.

Overall, Durant’s future with the Rockets will likely become clearer in the coming months. Based on his recent production, retirement should not be expected in the plans for 2027.