While there is a sense of optimism heading into the upcoming season, Kevin Durant’s future with the Houston Rockets has come into question. Durant has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, meaning he could decide to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

During Rockets media day, Rafael Stone expressed satisfaction with Durant’s fit in Houston. He also mentioned that Durant enjoyed last year’s playing situation, and the general manager anticipates a similar result in 2027.

“I think his fit has been really good… We’ll definitely sit down and talk at the end of this year, just like we did at the end of last year. But I have every expectation that he’s going to be just as happy, if not happier, than he was this offseason. The one thing he wanted to make very clear to me coming out of last year was just how much he’d enjoyed it and how much he wanted to be here, and it’s been mutual from our perspective.”

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. He finished in the top 5 for most total points scored in the NBA. In addition to an All-Star selection, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone watches during practice before game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Title Hopes

Although he has maintained his profile as an elite scorer, Durant has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019. After leaving the Golden State Warriors that year, he went on to play for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Rockets.

In his debut year in Houston, the team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant was sidelined for the majority of the series, suggesting the team’s playoff ceiling wasn’t fully captured.

Heading into October with a clean slate, there are high expectations for Houston to make a significant mark on the Western Conference. Fred VanVleet is gearing up for a return to the lineup, while Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have serious All-Star potential.

Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension earlier this month, adding a sense of pressure for the 23-year-old guard to continue his development. Meanwhile, Sengun is coming off a second consecutive All-Star selection.

There are various factors that could influence Durant’s decision next summer, but a deep playoff run should make a positive impression on the 16-time All-Star. Based on the progression of Houston's core, this is a plausible outcome.