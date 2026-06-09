Rockets' Kevin Durant's PSG KD 6 Shoe to Release in Fall

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant's NBA playing days are winding down. Which feels like a strange thing to say following Durant's debut season with the Rockets in 2025-26.



Even at 37 years of age, Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while shooting 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from long-range, 87.4 percent from the foul line and 64.1 percent true shooting, while also posting 58.8 percent effective shooting splits. Durant ranked sixth in 30-point games, second in total minutes and fourth in total points.



Durant made the All-NBA team once again, for the 12th time in his career, re-establishing himself as one of the game's ten best players. Heading into the season, Durant wasn't looked at as a top-ten player, due to projections and expectations of Durant's decline.



Off the court, Durant has morphed into more of a business man over the last handful of years. Durant makes right around $50 million per year in off-court endorsements, with deals with Fanatics, Prime, Gatorade and Nike.



The latter of which has been the most publicized. Durant partnered with rapper Drake for the roll out of his yet-to-be released KD 19 sneaker, which Durant figures to wear throughout the 2026-27 NBA season.



Durant has been with Nike for 19 years and is the second-longest tenured athlete endorsed by the brand, behind only Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, who has been signed to Nike for 23 years, in total.



James was signed directly after his final season in prep school, at St. Vincent St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. Over the last handful of years, we've seen the merchandising giant bring Durant's shoes back out from earlier in his career.



The KD 4 shoes have been re-released in a multitude of colorways. This year, the KD 6 shoe has been brought back out and made available for purchase in various color palettes. Durant has publicly stated that the KD 6 is his favorite shoe among his collection.



We've seen the highly popular Peanut Butter and Jelly colorway get retroed. This fall (in just a handful of months), the PSG colorway of the KD 6 will also be made available for purchase.



PSG x Nike KD 6 Releases Fall 2026 🇫🇷🏀 pic.twitter.com/itBQgOoMIJ — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) June 5, 2026

The shoe encompasses a white, navy, red and hyper royal ensemble of colors and is a collaboration with French soccer club Paris Saint Germain.

PSG x Nike KD 6 Releases Fall 2026 🇫🇷🏀 pic.twitter.com/6S3rONffLb — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) June 6, 2026

The shoe also contains elements of the Total 90 series, as it contains Durant's long-held 35 jersey number on the circular graphic.



The colorway will certainly be popular.



