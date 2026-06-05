Rockets Legend Warns Against Anointing Spurs Victor Wembanyama Too Soon

Houston Rockets legend Robert Horry knows the game of basketball. Through and through.

Horry played alongside a litany of NBA legends throughout his 16 year NBA career. A true embarrassment of riches, if you will. Especially when taking into consideration the Hall of Famers that Horry has shared the court with.

Hakeem Olajuwon, the game's greatest defender and two-way player, to many. Clyde Drexler, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. The list goes on.

And that doesn't factor the NBA legendary coaches who Horry leared from. Rudy Tomjanovich, Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich.

Horry is an NBA legend in his own right, winning seven championships and playing a large part in each of those titles. Horry wrapped up his playing career with the San Antonio Spurs, playing five seasons in San Antonio and winning two titles there.

Horry has an investment in San Antonio Spurs basketball. And as an NBA analyst, his job is to share his opinions, perspectives and takes.

His latest take is to slow the hype and praise for San Antonio Spurs All-Star and All-NBA big man Victor Wembanyama. Horry took to the Road Trippin Show to explain.

"I ain't saying he's not great. He's great.

He's a great defensive player. But all I'm saying is they're trying to make him the be-all now.

They're trying to say like he is God's gift to basketball. I'm just saying give him time.

Give him time. Let him mature, let him take it. Don't give it to him, let him take it.

If you say he is the future, I am 100 percent on that."

The two-time Rockets champion continued.

"I'm just saying don't anoint someone too early, because he hasn't played enough, he's been injured.

One season. He's been great this season. Give me two more seasons like that.

Then I will anoint you."

This seems like a reasonable take. Wembanyama is only in his third season and we've seen chatter that he could be the best player ever. Certainly greatest on the defensive end of the floor.

We've seen comparisons between Wembanyama and Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant. Which seems a bit pre-emptive.

As is any conversation about Wembanyama being the greatest of all time. That also seems a bit pre-emptive.

He's in the middle of his first ever postseason run.

It's okay to acknowledge that he's one of the greatest players in the NBA right now. That's not a slight.

Or a disrespect. It's giving him his just due.