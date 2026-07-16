Is Alperen Sengun a Championship-Level Core Player?

The Houston Rockets have done a really good job rebuilding their franchise, and they have one of the best young cores in the league. The Rockets' young core is centered around 23-year-old Alperen Sengun. Sengun’s rise has fast-tracked the Rockets' success; he has developed into one of the league's most skilled offensive big men. Sengun reminds me of Nikola Jokic; he is Houston’s primary playmaker in the frontcourt and best post player. The Rockets added Kevin Durant last season, and they are in win-now mode. The question is, is Sengun truly a championship-level core player, or is he better suited as a complementary piece? We asked our On SI Rockets staff to weigh in.

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan J. Skolnick

The numbers suggest that Alperen Sengun's production stays steady in the postseason. During the Rockets' last two first round exists, the center averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, close to superstar level numbers. But Houston went out meekly both times. Some of that had to do with other injuries (Kevin Durant specifically this past postseason), but it's also true that Sengun needs to be more impactful on the defensive end if the Rockets are going to become truly dangerous. There's an increasing sense that he can be bullied off the block, and he needs to fight back more. He's not a No. 1, and maybe not a No. 2 on a title team. But as a No. 3, with the ability to score, board and facilitate, you could do a lot worse. And he will be just 24 this season, with many forgetting how young he remains. But time runs quickly in the NBA, and if another first round exit occurs, he may have to prove it elsewhere.

Tony Mejia

Alperen Sengun isn't someone who will put a team on his back and lesad them to a championship, but he's also not someone you can give up on at this stage of his career. He's got to get in better shape, become more polished, hit the 3-pointer more consistently and learn how to put in the work to keep himself from being too significant a defensive liability. With the right guys around him, Sengun can be an incredible asset due to his size, passing and feel for the game. Ideally, he's a great No. 3, but already has made an All-Star team, heightening expectations. How he attacks the next few months following last season's rollercoaster ride will be crucial to his development.

Jeremy Brener

While Alperen Sengun isn't a perfect product, he is absolutely necessary towards building the Rockets' championship plans. Sengun is only 24 years old this month, but he has already made two All-Star teams and is someone that can get you 20 points per night. These players don't just grow on trees. Sengun will get better over time, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Rockets have already seen so much growth from him in these areas from his rookie year until now. He isn't even close to reaching his prime yet, which is the scary part.

The Rockets have to trust the process and see this through with Sengun because not only have they invested so much time in this, but he hasn't given people reason that he cannot grow and get better because he's improved every year.While Alperen Sengun isn't a perfect product, he is absolutely necessary towards building the Rockets' championship plans. Sengun is only 24 years old this month, but he has already made two All-Star teams and is someone that can get you 20 points per night. These players don't just grow on trees. Sengun will get better over time, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Rockets have already seen so much growth from him in these areas from his rookie year until now. He isn't even close to reaching his prime yet, which is the scary part. The Rockets have to trust the process and see this through with Sengun because not only have they invested so much time in this, but he hasn't given people reason that he cannot grow and get better because he's improved every year.