Rockets look for first NBA Cup win against slumping Jazz: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

The season has gone horribly wrong for the 1-11 Utah Jazz, who arrive in Houston owners of the Western Conference’s worst record. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen are out for months, the rest of the loaded Northwest Division is a combined 31-14 with everyone looking like solid playoff teams, and this season has again become about developing the team’s most recent lottery picks.

The Rockets are -- not surprisingly heavy favorites -- as they seek a perfect conclusion to a three-game homestand which has featured wins over the Nuggets and Warriors.

At 9-3, Houston is tied with Minnesota for the fifth-best mark in the NBA behind the Lakers, Spurs, Celtics and 76ers. Picking up its 10th win would move the Rockets to 1-1 in West Group A in NBA Cup play. Dallas, which defeated the Rockets 116-111 last weekend, heads the group at 2-0, while Denver is also a contender, having won its first contest over Phoenix.

The Rockets beat the Nuggets on Monday 110-100 in a game that didn’t count towards the NBA Cup standings and come off a 115-108 victory over Golden State, taking advantage of Stephen Curry exiting early due to injury. Kevin Durant scored 20 points, while Alperen Sengun added 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. For the season, he’s pacing the Rockets with 21.1 points, 9.4 boards and 7.9 assists and is an early MVP candidate.

Utah’s latest loss came at home at the hands of Orlando, which pulled away for a 123-108 victory despite 22 points from Peterson, who has led the Jazz in scoring in each of the last three games. George returned from an ankle sprain but was ineffective and sloppy late. His turnovers helped the Magic put together a key run down the stretch to hand Utah a 10th consecutive loss.

The Rockets trail the Jazz in the all-time regular-season series 117-108 despite winning five of the last six games. Utah had won eight of 10 between the 2020-21 and 2022-23, but has dropped three straight season series. The Rockets won the most recent matchup in Houston 140-106 on April 3, getting 25 points from Durant in dealing the Jazz one of their most lopsided losses.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston) KJZZ-TV (Utah)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 97.5 The Zone (Utah)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

JAZZ

F Josh Green

F Ace Bailey

C Jaxson Hayes

G Keyonte George

G Darryn Peterson

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Marcus Smart: Out, League Suspension

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

JAZZ

F Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out, Right MCL Tear

F Lauri Markkanen: Out, Right Hand Fracture

C Jusuf Nurkic: Out, Right 2nd Plantar Plate Tear

F Harrison Ingram: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Kobe Bufkin: Out, G League - Two-way

G Trey Alexander: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -15.5 (-108), Jazz +15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Rockets -1180, Jazz +740

Total points scored: 221.5 (Over -104, Under -116)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"It’s a joy. It’s a pleasure, and just grateful to be back. Bring some of that stability to this group. We got a good team this year, so I’m enjoying every day. And you know that the game was taken away from me for a full year, you know, I think 500 days or something between games. So I’m appreciating every minute." - Rockets G Fred VanVleet on being back