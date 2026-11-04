The Houston Rockets are at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 7-1 record, earning victories over the likes of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston also currently holds the best net rating in the NBA.

One player who has contributed to the Rockets’ hot start is Fred VanVleet. VanVleet was sidelined for the entirety of last season with an ACL injury, though he is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game since returning to the lineup.

On a recent episode of KG: Certified, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett praised VanVleet for his leadership skills and impact on the court.

“Fred coming in there, giving you not just stability, but organization and leadership. Sengun looks different with him out there. KD looks different with them out there. Shout out to Fred being back… I think Houston is going to be top five.”

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Veteran Leadership

VanVleet played a supporting role for the Toronto Raptors during their 2019 NBA championship run before transitioning into a full-time starter the following year. He would earn an All-Star selection in 2022.

Since joining the Rockets in 2023, VanVleet has been the primary floor general for a young core. Players such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. have teamed with VanVleet during the early years of their respective careers.

While the two players have had interactions throughout the past year, this season serves as the first opportunity for VanVleet to play alongside Kevin Durant. The 16-time All-Star signed in the summer of 2025, and VanVleet suffered his ACL injury a few weeks prior to last season’s start.

Fred VanVleet is back, and the Rockets look totally different than last year 👀



Kevin Garnett and Matt Barnes on how a championship-tested point guard gives Houston stability, organization and leadership, and puts Sengun and Durant in their spots. pic.twitter.com/VHnItXvVMb — KG: Certified (@kg_certified) November 2, 2026

An NBA insider recently suggested that Durant was a main contributor to a perceived disconnect within Houston’s locker room from last season. Based on his veteran status and All-NBA-caliber production, Durant is often looked at as the de facto captain.

Regardless of Durant’s own leadership style, VanVleet continues to earn praise for his impact as a leader and veteran presence. The 32-year-old guard provides a route for other players on the team to focus on fulfilling a specific role that aligns with their strengths, such as Durant serving as an efficient scorer and Amen Thompson functioning as a multipositional threat.

Overall, the Rockets are in a favorable position to establish their dominance over the rest of the league. The early sample size shows the makings of a franchise ready for a deep playoff run.