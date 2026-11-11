Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Wednesday’s game of the night in the NBA is in Houston, as Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets put their fast start to the test against a surging Golden State Warriors team.

The Rockets are on the short list of NBA Finals contenders this season, and they rebounded from back-to-back losses to take down the Denver Nuggets at home on Monday night.

Houston is now favored by 6.5 points on Wednesday against Steph Curry and a Golden State team that has won eight games in a row.

The Warriors started the season with three straight losses, but they’ve caught fire on offense, ranking No. 1 in the league in 3-point shooting and No. 2 in offensive rating. Both of these teams are now in the top five in the league in net rating, making for an exciting battle on Wednesday.

I’m targeting a Curry prop and a side in this Western Conference showdown, so let’s check out the latest odds from the best betting sites on Nov. 11.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-105)

Rockets -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors: +217

Rockets: -264

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Warriors record: 8-3

Rockets record: 8-3

Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

Moses Moody – out

Gary Payton II – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Brandon Williams – out

Will Richard – questionable

Rockets Injury Report

Julian Phillips – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Steven Adams – out

Clint Capela – out

Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry 25+ Points (-160)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Curry against Houston:

Steph Curry’s 2026-27 season is off to a thrilling start, as he’s averaging 30.6 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The two-time league MVP hasn't played a ton of minutes this season, but he’s been the clear go-to option for the Warriors, especially during this eight-game winning streak. Steph has 25 or more points in six straight games and has scored at least 23 points every one of his matchups.

That gives him a really solid floor against a Houston defense that is one of the best in the NBA (ninth in defensive rating), yet it’s allowing over 27 points per game to opposing point guards.

The Warriors (No. 2 in offensive rating) have been rolling on offense, and the addition of Yaxel Lendeborg seems to have opened up more lanes for Curry to score.

Steph is taking 17.4 shots, 10.2 3-pointers and 8.4 free-throws per game this season. With this line well below his season average, I think he’s worth a shot on Wednesday.

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Golden State’s 0-3 start seems to be a thing of the past, as the Warriors have the No. 2 offense in the league and have covered the spread in eight of 11 games.

Now, Houston is a true contender in the Western Conference – I’m not all the way there with this Warriors team – but not having Steven Adams or Clint Capela makes things easier on a Warriors team that is limited in the frontcourt.

Plus, the Rockets have not been as dominant on defense (ninth in defensive rating) as they have been in previous seasons. Still, the Rockets are 8-3 against the spread as well and have covered in five of six games at home.

So, I’d understand bettors taking Houston and expecting this Golden State streak to end.

Despite that, I’m taking the points in what should be the best matchup of the night in the NBA.

The Warriors are shooting 40.3 percent from 3 as a team this season, and their success around Curry appears to be sustainable with Yaxel Lendeborg emerging as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

For as good as Houston has been to open the season, it has turned in a couple of clunkers recently, losing at home to an Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota squad and on the road against the lowly Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets may win this game, but the Warriors catching two possessions is a pretty solid price, especially with Curry on an all-time heater to start the season.

Pick: Warriors +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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