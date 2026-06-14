Rockets May Not Have a Chance at Kyrie Irving, After All

The 2026 NBA Finals have illustrated just how far away the Houston Rockets are from being legitimate title contenders. The Rockets are in dire need of ball handlers, which both the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have plenty of.

The Knicks also have a bevy of duplicate skillsets on their roster, especially at the wing position -- debunking Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s theory of duplicate player profiles on the same roster being a bad thing. Both teams have shot makers (and shot takers).

Both of which the Rockets have a shortage of. Again, the Rockets' roster needs some work.

Sure, internal growth and development will help. Which is good news for Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, as they are both banking on that mechanism as Houston's biggest source of progression.

But it can't be the only strategy. Moves will need to be made.

Again, the Rockets need ball handling guards, who can create offense, both for themselves and other Rockets players. One name that we've heard throughout the summer is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

For good reason. He checks all of the boxes cited above. And he has a previous working relationship with Udoka, dating back to their time together with the Brooklyn Nets.

And he has a close friendship with Rockets All-NBA forward Kevin Durant, which has been detailed over the years. But it doesn't sound like Irving will be made available this offseason.

The Mavericks may not be ready to move him. Long-time NBA writer Marc Stein of the Stein Line explained.

"Sources tell The Stein Line that the Mavericks, thus far this offseason, have been messaging to teams that Irving is not available.

New Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has been effusive in his praise of Irving at his maiden two press conferences in Dallas."

Stein continued.

"At the first of those on May 5, when asked about his eagerness to see Irving and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg finally have a chance to play together, Ujiri said: "I dream like you dream, man. All of us dream. I want to see that."

Irving missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season, due to a torn ACL suffered in the previous season. However, Irving declared himself healed from the knee injury in recent weeks.

According to Stein, the Rockets have yet to contact the Mavericks about Irving’s availability for a trade, which raises questions about Houston's overall interest, in general.