The Rockets Need More Ball Handlers to Succeed

The New York Knicks completed a highly improbable and unlikely to be repeated comeback in the NBA Finals. The comeback was spurred on by a necessary coaching adjustment, throwing in Jose Alvarado to support Jalen Brunson with ball handling against pressure and movement to force the defense into difficult positions.

The Houston Rockets should see the success of that adjustment and consider making some adjustments of their own.

This past season, the Rockets didn't have a single consistent ball handler to withstand pressure against elite point-of-attack defense. The entire season was used to help Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard gain experience as lead ball handlers. That experiment had varying results, and the Rockets never truly found their solution this season.

They hope the return of Fred VanVleet will be a signifant addition to the team, providing at least one ball handler capable of elite ball security. However, as the Knicks displayed, having multiple ball handlers is crucial for consistent offensive production.

Too often, the Rockets would depend on Kevin Durant or Alperen Şengün to bring the ball up or initiate offense. This removed both of their most elite attributes.

Şengün's ability to make decisions on the roll, or slow things down into an isolation set is best when he can be the screener in a pick-and-roll. Durant is his best when he can receive the ball in the high post, allowing him to get to his spot in the least amount of dribbles as possible.

Durant was asked to be the lead ball handler in multiple games, leading to mixed results. He struggled against high pressure and double-teams, forcing him to hit difficult shots at a high rate to keep Houston's offense competitive.

Teams would be less likely to double Durant if he had the ability to make a quick decision to score or pass to an open teammate from the middle of the floor.

The Rockets desperately need one of either Thompson or Sheppard to become a legitimate option as a secondary ball handler to VanVleet. Any support he can receive in withstanding pressure from multiple on-ball defenders would help the Rockets keep their offense flowing.

Multiple players capable of running the pick-and-roll with the team's big men can create more uncertainty for defenses looking to apply pressure or dare the Rockets to shoot. The Rockets can return to their equal-opportunity offense that helped them secure the second seed in the 2024-25 season, but only if they have multiple ball handlers to withstand elite defenses.