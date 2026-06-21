Rockets NBA Draft Board: Which Prospects Fit Houston in Round Two?

With the NBA Draft just a few days away, the Houston Rockets are set to bring in two prospects to join the roster (barring trades) and help them compete for a championship. Second round prospects may not seem like much, but with the league's vast talent pool in the modern era, hitting on late picks is more possible than ever.

The Rockets have glaring needs with draft night approaching, but that only elevates certain players on their board. Houston lacked a true point guard with Fred VanVleet injured, ranking 27th in turnover percentage.

The Rockets also shot poorly from three-point range this past season, which creates a strong desire for spacing. In the frontcourt, Steven Adams' injury and Clint Capela's underwhelming production left Alperen Sengun on an island at the center position toward the playoffs.

So we know what Houston needs, but the question is then who the organization will draft at picks No. 39 and No. 53. Here are the three best fits at each selection:

Pick No. 39

Best Fits: Jaden Bradley, Richie Saunders, Tarris Reed Jr.

Jalen Brunson's epic playoff run proved that taking a swing on the top college stars late in the draft can pay dividends. This isn't to say that Jaden Bradley will be that guy (although you never know), but the Big 12 Player of the Year has the tools and experience to establish himself within Houston's rotation. The point guard has a strong three-point shot with excellent playmaking skills.

Richie Saunders, although still recovering from a torn ACL, is the kind of movement shooter the Rockets need to take attention off of Kevin Durant. The former BYU star averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game before his injury, showcasing an impact on the glass and defensive end as well.

If Houston prefers to replace Capela, the scouts could favor Tarris Reed Jr., coming off a dominant NCAA Tournament run that saw him average 19.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across six games.

Pick No. 53

Best Fits: Braden Smith, Nick Boyd, Ugonna Onyenso

At the tail end of the draft, some of college basketball's biggest stars are projected to remain on the board. Braden Smith cemented his legacy as the greatest passer in NCAA history by setting the all-time assist record, and he could definitely bring some of that high-IQ facilitation to Houston's rotation, despite being an undersized point guard.

Nick Boyd, while less of a floor general, was one of the most electrifying players in the Big Ten, able to slash with ease and score on all three levels. If the Rockets value more scoring at the one, he could be a viable backup to VanVleet.

Then there's Ugonna Onyenso, the seven-foot center out of Virginia. Take a look at his surface-level numbers, and you won't find anything eye-popping. But then you scroll to his defensive metrics, and you find 2.9 blocks per game... off the bench. That's the kind of defense that should have Ime Udoka foaming at the mouth.