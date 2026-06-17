Rockets Select Familiar Houston Name in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is coming up for the Houston Rockets next week, that is if no drastic trades take place. The Rockets have a couple of interesting decisions to make regarding their two second round draft picks at No. 39 and No. 53.

After no draft picks last season, it seems quite possible the Rockets will make those two selections in the second round. The Rockets really need to improve their guard depth and shooting overall, and the draft can help them out in that. The amount of guard and shooting talent in this year's draft is tremendous, and the Rockets could end up finding that key role player to help complete their team.

Tankathon recently came out with their latest NBA mock draft and it featured a very likable pick that Rockets fans would love at No. 39.

Rockets Select A Houston Cougar

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Rockets are projected to take shooting guard Emanuel Sharp out of the University of Houston at the 39th overall pick of the draft. The 22-year-old gives the Rockets exactly what they need in terms of perfect 3-and-D player.

Sharp spent five seasons at Houston under coach Kelvin Sampson and became an elite wing and guard defender. Sharp is quite physical and strong for his size, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka would love his defensive intensity.

Most importantly, Sharp can give the Rockets more shooting and 3-pointers off the bench with his long range and quick shooting motion. The 6-foot-4, 208 pound guard averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 37 games for Houston.

He addresses both of the Rockets' needs, and would be a decision applauded on by Houston fans for Sharp to stay in the same city. The only question would be if No. 39 is too early to take someone like Sharp if he might be available later. In this case, the fit is too good to pass up on.

Sharp was the senior leader at Houston, and knows how to enforce a culture and lead the way. That kind of hard-nosed defensive attitude while providing some scoring will be very helpful. Sharp shot 37 percent from three this past season and 89 percent from the free throw line.

His best season shooting-wise was his junior year where he shot over 40 percent from three and 42 percent from the field. Sharp has also proven his ability to make clutch shots during many of Houston's deep March Madness runs.