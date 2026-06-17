Rockets Select Familiar Houston Name in Latest NBA Mock Draft
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The NBA Draft is coming up for the Houston Rockets next week, that is if no drastic trades take place. The Rockets have a couple of interesting decisions to make regarding their two second round draft picks at No. 39 and No. 53.
After no draft picks last season, it seems quite possible the Rockets will make those two selections in the second round. The Rockets really need to improve their guard depth and shooting overall, and the draft can help them out in that. The amount of guard and shooting talent in this year's draft is tremendous, and the Rockets could end up finding that key role player to help complete their team.
Tankathon recently came out with their latest NBA mock draft and it featured a very likable pick that Rockets fans would love at No. 39.
Rockets Select A Houston Cougar
The Rockets are projected to take shooting guard Emanuel Sharp out of the University of Houston at the 39th overall pick of the draft. The 22-year-old gives the Rockets exactly what they need in terms of perfect 3-and-D player.
Sharp spent five seasons at Houston under coach Kelvin Sampson and became an elite wing and guard defender. Sharp is quite physical and strong for his size, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka would love his defensive intensity.
Most importantly, Sharp can give the Rockets more shooting and 3-pointers off the bench with his long range and quick shooting motion. The 6-foot-4, 208 pound guard averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 37 games for Houston.
He addresses both of the Rockets' needs, and would be a decision applauded on by Houston fans for Sharp to stay in the same city. The only question would be if No. 39 is too early to take someone like Sharp if he might be available later. In this case, the fit is too good to pass up on.
Sharp was the senior leader at Houston, and knows how to enforce a culture and lead the way. That kind of hard-nosed defensive attitude while providing some scoring will be very helpful. Sharp shot 37 percent from three this past season and 89 percent from the free throw line.
His best season shooting-wise was his junior year where he shot over 40 percent from three and 42 percent from the field. Sharp has also proven his ability to make clutch shots during many of Houston's deep March Madness runs.
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI and Houston Rockets on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.Follow MGSportsTalk