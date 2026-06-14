This NBA Mock Draft Has Two Interesting Decisions from the Rockets

The 2026 NBA Draft is now right around the corner, less than 10 days away in Brooklyn, New York. While the Houston Rockets don't have any first round picks, the team still has two second round picks that could be crucial for improving the glaring weaknesses on the roster.

It will be interesting to see what the Rockets eventually do with the No. 39 and No. 53 overall picks in this year's draft. Will they trade up, stay where they are, or move further back? The Rockets did not have any picks in last year's draft due to the biggest trade in NBA history for Kevin Durant that featured both of their picks.

Anything can obviously happen around that time given the Rockets are once again in trade rumors for some other big stars. It seems possible the Rockets could end up sticking with their picks and improving their roster with a couple more young players.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently wrote a complete two-round NBA mock draft and gave this thoughts on who the Rockets might end up taking. It had some different names than usual.

Interesting Rockets Choices

Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone looks on during practice before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the 39th overall pick, Wasserman had the Rockets drafting center Ugonna Onyenso from Virginia. The 21-year-old is huge at 7-foot and 245 pounds and would be a massive presence in the paint for Houston. Onyenso is originally from Nigeria and spent all four collegiate seasons as a Cavalier.

He did average 2.9 blocks per game in his senior season, but only averaged 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. Given there are other options available for more offensive production and how much Houston needs that, this pick does seem a bit unlikely at 39.

"In the 40s or 50s, the potential reward tied to Ugonna Onyenso's 7'5" wingspan and 17.4 block percentage can outweigh his offensive limitations," Wasserman believes. He could be a defensive force, but the Rockets already have Steven Adams and Clint Capela in that role at the moment.

With the No. 53 pick, the Rockets were slated to pick Wyatt Fricks out of Marshall. The 23-year-old power forward can do a bit of everything and averaged close to 16 points per game as a senior. Fricks did shoot 35 percent from three, and his mix of size and shooting could be ideal for the Rockets.

Houston does already have a lot of wings on the team especially if Tari Eason is retained, and another guard is really needed on the team. The Rockets not taking a young guard on either pick would honestly be a surprise to many. Marshall is also a mid-major and only Fricks' senior year stood out. He did perform well with 51 threes and 48 blocks, but is that enough for the Rockets to take a swing at him? Not too sure at the moment.

These Rockets' picks will be debated on what the best fit will be for the next week or so.