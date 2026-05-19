Should the Rockets Take a Houston Cougar in the Upcoming NBA Draft?

The focus for the Houston Rockets is now on the offseason moves needed to improve their potential and become a true contender for next season. There are areas on the Rockets that need significant upgrades, and those need to be addressed over the summer.

While the potential trade rumors for the Rockets to get a big star alongside Kevin Durant continue, there are two certain opportunities for the Rockets to improve. One is free agency and the other is through the NBA Draft. The Rockets don't have any first round picks this year, but they do have two second round picks.

Houston picks at No. 39 via the Chicago Bulls and also pick at No. 53, which is their true draft pick. This 2026 NBA draft class is deep and offers a variety of players to choose from. The second round has potential for the Rockets to upgrade their shooting as well as a backup point guard or center.

The draft is looking like a great opportunity and the Rockets must hit on it. There's also a chance a couple of former Houston Cougars players could be available for the Rockets at pick 53. That's the likely place where the Cougars could be taken.

The two senior guards on the UH Cougars in Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan have the potential to be sitting right there for the Rockets to take. There's obviously a great history between the Rockets and the University of Houston basketball program.

If he’s there in the 2nd round…



Thoughts on Emanuel Sharp at pick 39 for the Rockets to keep him in Houston? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6zRTT0v9lQ — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) May 14, 2026

The greatest player in franchise history, Hakeem Olajuwon, was a star at UH and the No. 1 overall pick. Clyde Drexler also played for Houston in college and ended up finding his way back after a trade to the Rockets that propelled them to the 1995 NBA title. Drexler and Olajuwon played together as Cougars.

The Rockets haven't drafted a UH player since. They signed Armoni Brooks in 2021, but he only stayed for one season. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone passed on Quentin Grimes in 2021, who's turned into a reliable guard and 3-point shooter. He also passed on Jamal Shead in 2024, who was taken at the pick right after the Rockets' one. Shead has also developed into a strong point guard and defender.

Houston has been revitalized as one of the top programs in college basketball under coach Kelvin Sampson, and it seems like almost all its NBA players have all made an impact. This could be the year that the Rockets finally choose a UH Cougar given both Sharp and Uzan fit their needs.

More on Who the Rockets Could Take From UH

Houston's Milos Uzan (7) celebrates a 3-point basket during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sharp is projected to be a late second round pick, and presents a "3 and D" player perfectly. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound guard is an exceptionally physical defender and plays much bigger than he is. Sharp can fit coach Ime Udoka's defensive scheme well while providing some of that outside shooting that is lacking for the Rockets.

Sharp ended up UH's all-time leading 3-point shooter, and shot 37 percent from three on high volume. He also shot over 40 percent from downtown in the Cougars' national championship game season. That was his junior year.

As the senior leader, Sharp averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 89 percent on free throws. Sharp was projected 57th overall on ESPN's mock draft and is ranked 52nd on Tankathon's big board. Sharp had a great scrimmage at the NBA Combine with 17 points and was also solid in the drills.

This would honestly be a smart choice, and the 22-year-old can contribute quickly. Uzan would be the other possible Houston pick that could make sense. Now Uzan isn't as good a shooter or scorer as Sharp, but is a smart veteran point guard. The Rockets need more depth at that position and Uzan doesn't turn the ball over and is capable of being a floor general.

Uzan is a solid defender as well after spending his last two collegiate seasons in Houston. The 6-foot-4, 195 pound guard was a streaky shooter and averaged 11.1 points and four assists per game. As a 23-year-old, Uzan brings experience and he can contribute early as well. While his numbers dropped from his senior year, Uzan shot 43 percent from three and 45 percent overall in his junior year as the starting point guard of a national finalist.

He's capable of making threes, and can offer another point guard option. Uzan is projected 59th overall on ESPN's mock draft and was also ranked 56th on Tankathon's big board. He had a solid combine as well. It depends on who else is available in that range. However, one of these two might be worth it.