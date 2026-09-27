Rockets Star Amen Thompson Sets Clear Goal for NBA Future

Amen Thompson continues to be billed as a potential franchise cornerstone for the Houston Rockets. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games, earning a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Earlier this month, Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets. When the deal kicks in, he will be one of the franchise’s top-earning players.

In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Thompson revealed his goals for the future.

“I want to get back on the All-Defensive team. I didn’t make it last year. I want to help Houston get a championship. I want to be the best player that I can be.”

As explained, Thompson was selected to the 2025 All-Defensive First Team. The players named to the 2026 All-Defensive First Team were Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson, Rudy Gobert, and Derrick White.

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championship Hopes

The other goal that Thompson expressed was helping the Rockets win an NBA championship. The franchise has not won a title since the 1990s, with the most recent Western Conference Finals appearance coming in 2018.

Although the Rockets were last eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the team has a lot of upside heading into the 2026-2027 season. Kevin Durant is still one of the league’s elite scorers, Alperen Sengun continues to perform at an All-Star level, and Fred VanVleet is set to return to the starting lineup.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder were the only 60+ win teams in the Western Conference last season. Both teams are led by MVP candidates and supported by a strong cast of talent, suggesting that they could be the opponents standing in between the Rockets’ first NBA Finals appearance in over three decades.

Coming off a substantial contract extension, there are high hopes that Thompson could achieve his first All-Star appearance in 2027 and launch into NBA superstardom. Based on his jump in production from year to year, the upcoming season will be a test of how high his ceiling can rise.

One area of improvement for Thompson is his career 21.9% three-point shooting accuracy. After working with Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland, there is an expectation that his shooting mechanics could improve.

Overall, the Rockets’ success could be linked to the continued development of Thompson. The likes of Durant and Sengun, the main drivers of Houston’s offense, are also anticipated to be central to a deep playoff run.