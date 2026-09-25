Amen Thompson Can Become NBA Superstar By Reaching This Goal

Amen Thompson is set to be a central piece of the Houston Rockets’ long-term plans. Earlier this month, Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the franchise.

While Thompson has yet to earn his first All-Star selection, he made strong progress in his development last season. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games, finishing in the top 10 for Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Sports Illustrated’s Blake Silverman believes that Thompson could reach NBA superstar status with both a deep playoff run and a competitive series against one of the Western Conference’s top title contenders.

“If the Rockets make a real playoff run, Thompson will play a huge part. He got a massive extension over the summer and he appears ready for an All-Star leap… if the Rockets get out of the first round and make the Thunder or the Spurs sweat, there will be no doubt that Thompson is Houston’s franchise player post Durant and a true NBA star.”

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder both accumulated 60+ regular season wins in a stacked Western Conference. There is a realistic chance that Houston will cross paths with at least one of the two teams if the Rockets advance to the conference finals in 2027.

Room For Improvement

Although Thompson has a lot of upside heading into the 2026-2027 season, his perception as a future franchise star is grounded more in potential than current output. There are a few improvements that the incoming fourth-year player can make to elevate his performance and capture national attention.

Thompson has a career 21.9% three-point shooting accuracy, as both his deep-range and mid-range game are relatively underwhelming. If there are intentions of incorporating more outside shooting into his arsenal, Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland could help improve his mechanics.

Also, if there are hopes of Thompson taking the torch as Houston’s franchise leader, he may need to work toward elevating his scoring volume to that of a first-option player. The 37-year-old Kevin Durant is the Rockets’ clear driver on offense, as he had the fourth-most total points scored in the league last season.

Overall, the upcoming season will be a true test for whether Thompson can break through as the NBA’s next superstar. After his recent contract extension, there are high expectations for the Rockets guard to make another leap in 2027.