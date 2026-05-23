Rockets' Steven Adams' Defense on Victor Wembanyama in Regular Season Goes Viral

Opponents haven't found much success against phenom superstar center, Victor Wembanyama, who has taken over the playoffs in his first postseason appearance with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 7-foot-4 talent just seems unstoppable at times with his abilities and his size poses huge challenges for any defense to deal with. That has been seen in the playoffs. Wembanyama has put up some huge games against both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Houston Rockets were not particularly great against the Spurs this season, having lost three out of the four regular season games, there were some moments that went viral on social media from their matchup. It involved Rockets veteran center Steven Adams.

The defenses against Wembanyama has been an issue, and top playoff teams have had problems trying to stop him when he attacks. The answer just might be brute physicality. It's clear that the Timberwolves were not capable of that, and the Thunder saw Wemby put up a special 41-point, 24-rebound performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama isn't the most physical player in terms of his body build-up and is a bit on the slender side if you will for his height at 235 pounds. It's likely that his frame could get filled out as his career goes on, but right now, it can offer a way for oppositions to somewhat slow him down.

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has his hands full with the defensive assignment on Wemby, but he's been able to handle it much better in the last two games. Being more physical, demanding and not being afraid to be more proactive with the hands has helped. Hartenstein is 15 pounds heavier than Wembanyama, and using his body to defend in a box-out or showing strength can work.

That's exactly what Adams did for the Rockets in the one meeting he had against Wemby during the regular season in the NBA Cup on Nov. 7.

Adams Handling Wembanyama

The rebounding battle becomes a massive difference in this games against Wembanyama. How can anyone get a rebound on someone who's clearly taller than everyone else? It comes down to technique, stance and physical strength to hold up.

Based on this clips, Adams had plenty of success against Wembanyama in terms of boxing out and grabbing the rebound. There's no doubt that Adams remains one of the best rebounders in the game when healthy, and he was a huge part of the Rockets' historic rebounding pace early in the season before he suffered a season-ending Grade 3 left ankle sprain on Jan. 18 that involved some ligament tears and surgery.

The Rockets acquired Adams in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024, and he's provided exactly what the team needed. His veteran leadership, rebounding and physicality have all been present. That's what made the difference against a player like Wemby.

Adams has been around the block for a while, now heading into his 13th season. The 6-foot-11, 265 pound center can use his large and strong frame to easily be a force on the glass. Having 30 pounds more muscle than Wemby and being an intimidating figure on the court can play a difference.

Wembanyama averaged 11.5 rebounds per game this season and was held to eight against the Rockets when Adams had 20 minutes off the bench. The game was still a loss for the Rockets, but a blueprint was there.

It seems like the Thunder have found success as Wemby was held to just four rebounds in Game 3. Meanwhile, Adams is likely to play another big role for the Rockets next season. The soon-to-be 33-year-old center averaged 8.6 rebounds and 5.8 points per game this past season.