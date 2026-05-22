Stephon Castle’s Strong Play Raises Questions About Rockets Draft Choice

Stephon Castle put on a nice move and drove to the basket in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. He then threw down an absolutely incredible poster slam dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isiah Hartenstein.

It was the greatest dunk of the playoffs so far and one of the greatest postseason dunks in recent history. Castle putting on a show during the playoffs and now some special moments in the conference finals had the NBA community and specifically the Houston Rockets community rethinking the decision in the 2024 NBA Draft.

STEPHON CASTLE POSTER



OH MY GOODNESS



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCs7G2PbSN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 21, 2026

That is, the Rockets passing over Stephon Castle and taking Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft. It may be a completely different decision now looking back, but anything can be said in hindsight about the draft choices two seasons in.

Castle has definitely been impressive for the San Antonio Spurs as a second-year point guard. He has a lot of talents that would've fit well with the Rockets. Was this a decision the Rockets got wrong? It seems like some fans think so on social media, but there's more to this discussion.

Any other Rockets fan watching these playoffs look at Stephon Castle and wonder what if? What if Houston took him at #3 instead of Reed? Nothing against Reed, but SC is a PG, can defend, jump, pass and shoots it pretty well too. What a difference one draft slot can make. — Joel Blank (@PackManJoel) May 19, 2026

Castle Over Sheppard?

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When looking back at the 2024 mock drafts and thoughts at the time of the selection, it seemed like a great choice to pick up Sheppard. He was widely considered the No. 3 overall pick heading in. Sheppard presented elite shooting as a combo guard, something that the Rockets really needed and still need.

He was also described as a strong passer and someone who had a good feel for the game. Sheppard impressed at the Combine as well with his character. He was thought of as a great talent to add to the backcourt.

Sheppard spent one season at Kentucky and shot 52 percent from three and 54 percent overall in 29 minutes per game. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. That kind of proven spark on the offensive end is what Houston required.

Meanwhile, Castle was a different kind of guard that has so far translated better to the NBA two years in. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound Castle is much bigger and taller than the 6-foot-2, 185 pound Sheppard. Castle was also known to be a great defender out of college and that has stuck as well. Coach Ime Udoka would've certainly played Castle more out of the gate with his defense.

Castle was more of a natural combo guard given he was the starting point guard in high school and played more off-ball in his one season at UConn. Castle is also capable of running an offense and transition scoring. He averaged 11.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.9 APG in college.

A reason why the Rockets picked Sheppard looks to be the shooting difference. Houston just selected Amen Thompson fourth overall the year prior and needed to add a natural shooter which Sheppard was. Castle just wasn't a good shooter and is still something he needs to work on.

Castle was effective overall at 47 percent at UConn, but was only 27 percent from three. His other forms of scoring have held up in the NBA, while Sheppard does remain a bit streaky. It's completely changed in the playoffs however.

Stephon Castle shooting 44% 3PT (22-50) in the Playoffs vs Reed Sheppard’s 28.6% (16-56) pic.twitter.com/dUHUJYMn4o — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) May 16, 2026

Sheppard shot 39 percent from three this past regular season and 80 percent from the free throw line. His inside scoring does need some work.

The big thing remains that Castle clearly got his opportunity during his rookie season, as he played in 81 games and made 47 starts. Sheppard never got a real chance during his first year and started just three games while playing 52. He averaged only 12.6 minutes per game while Castle was at 26.7 minutes. Castle averaged 14.7 PPG.

It's clear the level of confidence the Spurs had in Castle from the beginning and also there was no one else to start at his position. Confidence and reps are a big part of Sheppard's game. He started to show his true potential during the middle and second half of this season as he got more playing time. His defense is also solid.

Sheppard may not be as big, but is more than capable of making plays on defense through steals. He averaged 1.5 steals this year. Sheppard's second season was really more like his rookie year. He got significant playing time down the stretch and also got 21 starts, including five out of the six playoff games.

Currently, Castle may have the upper hand but he also has more experience even they are both 21-years-old. It's hard to say at the moment whether Castle is definitely the better player. Sheppard grew a lot this season and the five year mark is a more appropriate time to come to that conclusion.

While Sheppard has some silly turnovers, Castle also has a high turnover rate and currently averages over three per game. Castle has 20 turnovers through two games against the Thunder. Sheppard's last playoff game of 4/19 shooting and 1/10 from three left a bad last impression of the year he had.

Castle averaged 16.7 PPG, 7.4 APG, 5.3 RPG and 1.1 SPG while shooting 47 percent overall and 33 percent from three. Sheppard was at 13.5 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.9 RPG and 1.5 SPG and 43 percent overall.