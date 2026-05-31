Rockets Tari Eason is Linked to Bulls Once Again, Ahead of Free Agency

The trade deadline in the NBA has become the most active period during the league's calendar year. In fact, the trade deadline has become the new free agency, in many respects.

There were a record number of deals made. Teams looking to offload salary leverage this period to get rid of bad contracts or free themselves from previous moves that they may have developed buyer's remorse from.

Teams looking to bolster their roster for a title run also look to add what they believe may be the missing piece (or missing pieces, in plurality). Then there are the rebuilding teams, looking to add future gems and/or staples for the future.

The Houston Rockets were not a part of the league's flurry at the trade deadline, which encompassed a total of 73 players moved across 28 trades. The Rockets were one of only three teams that were inactive at the deadline.

The Rockets were in talks with the Chicago Bulls, who had a multitude of point guard options to spare, which was Houston's biggest need all season, following the season-ending injury to Fred VanVleet at the start of the season.

The Bulls were shopping both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, both of whom will have expiring contracts at the end of the season. The Bulls were in pursuit of Rockets fourth-year forward Tari Eason.

Aggressively. It was clear that they value him.

So much that they could make a run at him again this offseason, as pointed out by Chicago Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, albeit under a specific caveat.

Cowley explained.

"A name to keep an eye on is restricted free agent Tari Eason."

Cowley believes Chicago could possibly select Cam Boozer or Caleb Wilson in next month's draft with the fourth overall pick, but notes the Bulls' front office could pursue Eason once more if things don't play out like they anticipate.

"That would play out only if something unforeseen happens with the No. 4 pick."

He also notes the Bulls may be looking to add a multitude of forwards.

"Don’t be shocked if they add two forwards."

Eason is slated to hit restricted free agency this summer, after both his representation and the Rockets' front office failed to come to terms with the fourth-year forward prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Eason had an up-and-down season but was one of Houston's best players during their postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

