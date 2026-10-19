Rockets Waive 3 Players Before Regular Season

The 2026-2027 NBA season is set to kick off later this week. With only days before the start of competitive play, multiple NBA teams recently made the decision to cut the size of their rosters.

The Houston Rockets waived Bryce Harris, Cameron Matthews, and Caleb McConnell, who were all signed to Exhibit 10 contracts. This type of deal provides players with an opportunity to join the training camp roster and offers a pathway to joining a team’s G League affiliate.

While the three players didn’t make it onto the Rockets’ official roster for the upcoming season, there is a strong chance that they could be playing with Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Prospects

Harris averaged 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during his final season at Howard, earning the title of 2026 MEAC Player of the Year. He went on to represent the Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer League action before pivoting to the Rockets.

Matthews finished his college career as Mississippi State’s all-time leader in steals and earned two All-SEC Defensive Team selections. He went undrafted before receiving an opportunity with the Rockets.

McConnell is the veteran developmental talent among the group of recent cuts. Since going undrafted in 2023, he has played in G League action for the Oklahoma City Blue, Greensboro Swarm, and Vipers.

Notably, McConnell won an NBA G League championship as a member of the Blue in 2024. Based on his past experience in Rio Grande Valley and with other organizations, he can be expected to be a top candidate for a G League spot.

Ready To Win

As far as being called up to the Rockets, Harris, Matthews, and McConnell should not be anticipating an opportunity from head coach Ime Udoka any time soon. The likes of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith Jr. have solidified Houston’s starting lineup.

With the Rockets coming off a 52-30 record and potentially looking to finish with a better record in 2027, it seems that development is no longer holding the same priority as at the beginning of the decade. Sengun and Thompson continue to show promise as future franchise stars.

Even the Rockets’ latest draft acquisition, Bruce Thornton, could have difficulties finding meaningful minutes on the court. After VanVleet, Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart are both deserving players for a rotation spot within the backcourt.

The Rockets have a great problem at the moment, finding out how to fit their talent into an ideal rotation. The 82-game regular season can bring a lot of surprises, so it’s best that the tail-end of the depth chart stays prepared just in case.