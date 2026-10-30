Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 30, 8:10 p.m. ET, AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), TEGNA Inc. (Dallas)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KEGL (Dallas)

VITALS: NBA Cup action for the undefeated Houston Rockets begins with an opponent they’re quite familiar with since this will be the fourth time they’ll take the floor alongside the Dallas Mavericks in October. The teams split a pair of exhibition games at Macau’s Venetian Arena weeks ago and opened the season at Toyota Center on Oct. 21. Houston rolled 128-110 in the first of three double-digit victories it has recorded thus far in an impressive start.

The latest conquest came in Milwaukee, where the Rockets posted a 132-100 rout despite the absence of center Alperen Sengun (24.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 7.0 apg), who has been upgraded to questionable with lower back soreness and could return. Fred VanVleet had team-highs with 24 points and five assists as the Rockets broke open a tight game through a commanding 34-14 second quarter.

Houston could opt to rest Sengun with Oklahoma City coming to town Saturday night for the team’s second back-to-back situation of the season after winning in Austin and Atlanta last weekend. Backup guard Marcus Smart also sat against the Bucks and could return in Dallas, but Rex Sheppard has been ruled out.

Dallas comes off a 120-96 upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder, getting 26 points and eight assists from Cooper Flagg on the heels of a 29-point, 11-assist night in a win in Miami. The Mavs are on their first win streak of the young season and looking to win three straight games for the first time since picking up four straight victories from Jan. 15-22 last season. Neither Houston nor Dallas advanced to the knockout stage in last season’s NBA Cup.

The Rockets lead the Mavs 108-98 in the regular season series after winning the season opener and have won six of the last nine matchups between the Southwest Division rivals. Dallas won both of last season’s contests at home and owns a three-game win streak against Houston at the AAC, last losing on Oct. 31, 2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

MAVERICKS

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford

G Kyrie Irving

G Max Christie

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Alperen Sengun: Questionable, Low Back Soreness

G Reed Sheppard: Out, Low Back Soreness

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

G Marcus Smart: Questionable: Left Forearm Strain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

MAVERICKS

F/G Naji Marshall: Questionable, Illness

F/G Caleb Martin: Available, Right Thumb Splint

C/F Santi Aldama: Doubtful, Right Knee Surgery

G Sergio de Larrea: Out, Right Knee Sprain

C Dereck Lively II: Out, Right Foot Surgery

F Tarik Biberovic: Doubtful, Right Heel Bursitis

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -5.5 (-115) Mavs +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Rockets -238, Mavs +195

Total points scored: 223.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"It’s the reason he’s here, a guy that’s going to put up 25 on average, shoot high percentages, be very efficient and draw a lot of attention that will free up other guys. We were lacking a go-to scorer/finisher at times. He’s lived up to that and more." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Kevin Durant

STORYLINES

Rockets star Kevin Durant reflects on his goals entering 20th season

Head coach Ime Udoka reveals plans for back-to-backs for key vets

KD doesn’t care where you rank his Rockets