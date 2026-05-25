Should Rockets Center Alperen Sengun Be Safe from Trade Talks?

Although the Houston Rockets made the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, there remain more questions and concerns going forward than ever with the team under coach Ime Udoka.

Arguably the leader of the Rockets young core of drafted players is center Alperen Sengun. He earned his second All-Star selection this past season and had his fair share of ups and downs. Sengun is one of the main faces of the Rockets now and has high expectations surrounding him.

He's been someone the Rockets could supposedly build around given his abilities on offense to be a point-center type player. After five seasons into Sengun's career, it's still not certain if he's that kind of star who can transform into the face of the franchise.

After his fifth season showcased some inconsistencies and a step back on defense, there are questions and even some doubts on Sengun's future with the Rockets.

A Potential Sengun Trade?

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Given the fact that Sengun still struggles with shooting and doesn't help out the spacing like some All-Star centers can at this point in his career can be concerning for the future. Sengun has taken some massive strides, but it remains a question if that is enough for the Rockets to hold onto him.

After the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant last offseason, the expectations changed. Houston is looking to be a championship contender, and if Sengun isn't ready, the Rockets might be willing to shop him.

Clutchpoints writer Jeff Pagaduan mentioned two players who the Rockets have to trade after their disappointing first round series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sengun was one of the players that was listed as "up in the air" in terms of staying in Houston.

It would be surprising to hear if the Rockets would ultimately move on from him, but it also wouldn't be shocking. Pagaduan writes the issues Sengun has on defense "are glaringly real". He also mentions that Sengun ultimately isn't an incredible top-tier offensive player like Nikola Jokic. Sengun playing alongside Amen Thompson just isn't good for the spacing at the moment.

Sengun was initially deemed "baby Jokic" during his first few seasons in the league given some of the flashes of brilliance he'd show. Taken as the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Rockets stumbled on Sengun in the middle of the round, not expecting it to pan out this way.

Instead, Sengun has emerged as one of the most prominent members of the Rockets' young players. While his defense improved tremendously last year, it didn't look the same at all. Besides that, his scoring and rebounding were quite inconsistent. The playoffs also showed some of that even though there were a couple of great games.

The Rockets don't have time to play around with Durant's limited time in Houston. If the Rockets are very serious about contending in the Western Conference, it's completely possible Sengun could be shipped out for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals on 52 percent shooting overall last season. He shot 30.5 percent from three and 69 percent from the free throw line.