Should the Houston Rockets Target James Harden in Free Agency?

In a summer that has brought the moves of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jaylen Brown, the Houston Rockets have had a quiet offseason. The Rockets’ main free agent signings include Marcus Smart, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Julian Phillips, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Although the dust from free agency drama has started to settle, there are numerous NBA stars still uncommitted to a playing destination. One of the notable names is 36-year-old guard James Harden.

Splitting time between the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over 70 games last season. Notably, he finished fourth in the league in assists per game.

Still an exceptional playmaker, Harden could work as a bona fide starting point guard for the majority of NBA franchises. The question is whether Houston should pursue a reunion with the 2018 Most Valuable Player.

The Verdict

The most realistic path for the Rockets to acquire Harden is through a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers, sending over Fred VanVleet. Based on his career trajectory, Harden is expected to earn a ballpark annual salary of $32 million in his new deal.

Harden would join a starting lineup featuring Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun, and former teammate Kevin Durant. While the 11-time All-Star is known to operate as an isolation scorer, which would be unfavorable for a developing Rockets core, his recent 28.5% usage rate is a far cry from the 40.5% rate from his MVP season.

More so than his abilities on the court, it’s worth noting that Harden seemed to burn bridges when leaving the Rockets at the beginning of 2021. In contrast, Harden has gained a reputation for serving as a positive veteran presence within the Cleveland locker room.

With James deciding on the star-powered Philadelphia 76ers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden’s path to an NBA championship has become significantly more challenging. This should make the Western Conference a more appealing destination for free agents who may have felt initially deterred.

Overall, based on his durability, skillset, and basketball IQ, Harden should be welcomed back to the Rockets’ lineup under the right circumstances. Coming off a season-ending knee injury and four years removed from an All-Star selection, Houston’s front office can offer VanVleet for Harden without feeling the pressure of tearing apart its young core.

The other option, albeit rather unlikely, is for Harden to sign a veteran-minimum deal to create a powerhouse in Houston. With Durant as Houston’s de facto leader and Sengun maturing into a star center, the California native fits a win-now mindset that could improve the team’s offense.

These two routes should provide a fail-safe if a hypothetical reunion with Harden were to sour. Although turnovers and long-term viability loom as concerns, there is too much potential to ignore if the opportunity presents itself.