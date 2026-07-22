Where Do the Houston Rockets Stand in the LeBron James Sweepstakes?

Heading toward the later part of July, LeBron James has yet to make a decision on his next playing destination. Last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Sunday’s episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Klutch Sports CEO Paul explained that James will not be rushed to sign with a team. The comment came days after NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed that he is waiting for the 22-time All-Star to make his choice before finalizing the league schedule.

ESPN’s David McMenamin reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are believed to be the top teams being considered, suggesting that James will likely be moving back to the Eastern Conference.

Lacking sentimental roots, a proven core, and significant offseason change, the Houston Rockets are considered a long-shot contender to land James. Rockets star Kevin Durant predicted that James is heading to an Eastern team, furthering the notion that Houston is not high on the 41-year-old’s radar.

KD weighs in on where he thinks LeBron will end up 👀🗣️ pic.twitter.com/nAfmbErVfR — theScore (@theScore) July 15, 2026

Why Choose Houston?

The Rockets may be overlooked as an ideal destination due to a misleading playoff performance and a quiet offseason. Far from being in the draft lottery, the reality is that Houston has a lot to offer a superstar free agent.

Houston finished this past season sixth in net rating, establishing itself as a dark-horse contender in a stacked Western Conference. While the team fell to James’ Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Houston was without leading scorer Durant for the majority of the series.

A hypothetical frontcourt of James, Durant, and Alperen Sengun would be a serious offensive trio, as all three players earned All-Star selections and finished in the top 20 in box plus-minus last season. Durant excels from outside the perimeter, coming off 41.3% shooting from three-point range, while James’ elite playmaking may work well with Sengun in the pick-and-roll.

Considering Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent shortcomings with the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid’s ongoing injury issues, the 76ers and Heat are not surefire signing options. Likewise, the Cavaliers failed to establish dominance throughout the playoffs before being swept by the New York Knicks.

Looking to maximize the 37-year-old Durant, the Rockets have a win-now mindset that should make them one of the most intriguing contenders for James. At the same time, the likes of Sengun and Amen Thompson add a youthful layer to the elite veteran leadership.