Social Media Reacts to the Rockets' Loss to Lakers in Game 2

The Rockets and Lakers tipped off Game 2 of the first round on Tuesday night, with Houston hoping to even things up.

Ultimately, the Lakers would grab another win, going up a potentially insurmountable 2-0 with a 101-94 win.

It’s been an odd series so far, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves not expected to take the floor for Los Angeles, and Durant surprisingly having missed Game 1 with a deep bone bruise. He popped up on the injury report just hours before Game 1 and would ultimately miss, doing the reverse in Game 2, being announced as a go.

His presence as the Rockets’ top scorer was felt in the series’ opener.

In Game 1, the Rockets were largely out-classed on both ends, unable to defend LA’s weapons even accounting for injury, and unable to find much of a scoring rhythm. The team allowed both LeBron James and Luke Kennard to get going, with the Lakers ultimately coasting to a 107-98 win.

Game 2 started out similarly, despite Durants infusion. The Rockets were spotty at best defensive to begin the game, letting LA grab the very same lead it did in the opener. It would take a lock-in defensively for Houston to get back in the game, and heroics on Durants end offensively.

Houston was able to stabilize things with better defense, but the Lakers, still led by James at every level, continued to keep an arm’s length lead through the first three quarters. The fourth was more competitive, though the Rockets were unable to bite into the lead late, giving up too many buckets on defense and unable to capitilize on easy chances offensively.

In the least, Durant did change the dynamic, offering hope for the rest of the series. He was able to pour on 23 points on just 12 shots, adding six rebounds and four assists, though he had nine turnovers.

Having struggled in Game 1, Alperen Sengun was naturally a subject of discussion throughout Tuesday's contest. He wouldn't fare much better matching up against Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in the rematch, going for 20 points on 20 shots.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:

Kevin Durant is FEELING IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iAXsLlueJD — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) April 22, 2026

Kevin Durant is FOUR FOR FOUR with 11 already 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K15Nexk0hc — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2026

Rockets defense just has not been good enough in either game so far — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 22, 2026

Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard have combined for 24 points on 9/13 shooting in the 1st quarter…



2 less points than the Rockets in the 1st quarter. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2026

"The Rockets don't run a lot of action, it's a lot of ISO, one-on-one play."



Yup — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 22, 2026

Rockets bench is 1-11 and somehow Reed is 0-0 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 22, 2026

Tari Eason is playing some excellent defense on LeBron. Easily been the best LeBron defender this series. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2026

Rockets had a nice couple of minutes to start the half and then they gave up that Kennard 3. Every time it feels like they are finding their footing, the Lakers make a 3 and the Rockets spend the next couple of minutes stumbling around — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) April 22, 2026

Sengun is completely unplayable right now. Bench him. Play Capela. Play Jabari at the 5. I do not care. But Alperen Sengun does not belong on the court. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) April 22, 2026

What an embarrassing game for Alpi… — Rockets Lead (@RocketsLead) April 22, 2026

Ime Udoka has to be considering benching Alperen Şengün. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 22, 2026

The Rockets are gonna be blowing up Milwaukee’s phone this offseason — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 22, 2026

Good steal and transition dunk from Şengün.



A strong finish would go a loooong way right now. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 22, 2026

This lineup has not seen the court ONCE since their 9-0 run in the second quarter.



What are we doing?!?!!?!??????? https://t.co/60GGHnG0wa — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2026

Please remove Jae’Sean Tate from the lineup. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) April 22, 2026

Through the first seven quarters of this series the Rockets are +40 in field goal attempts and -1 in free throw attempts but have been outscored by 16 points. I didn't think that was possible — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) April 22, 2026

Our role players have given us zero production so far this series, but I can’t even point the finger at them when the head of the snake doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain.



Alperen Şengün getting clamped up by DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes makes no sense. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) April 22, 2026

Alperen Şengün has to be better if the Rockets want any chance at winning this series — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) April 22, 2026

Thru 3 quarters

Kevin Durant: 21 points, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT

Rest of Rockets: 47 points, 19-61 FG, 4-22 3PT — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 22, 2026

Maybe I’m crazy, but trading Jalen Green was a mistake.



It’s hard to find dynamic guards who can score on or off the ball and create scoring opportunities.



It’s much easier to mix rotations up and find frontcourt production. https://t.co/P3gBw9OfMR — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 22, 2026

4 minutes to play for your season. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) April 22, 2026

It's hard to believe how bad the Rockets are at handling KD doubles. His ball-handling/decision-making under pressure has been really bad — but also, the spacing is so atrocious! Nobody even flashes to the ball on most possessions! They just stand there. They've seen it all game! — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) April 22, 2026

The Rockets are a luxury tax team for the first time in the Feritta era. Tilman said on media day in 2019 that he had no issue paying the tax, just as long as the Rockets were competing for championships. He didn't want to pay the tax just to lose in the first round. Well... — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) April 22, 2026

i figured bron would will the lakers to win atleast 1 home game bc he’s a super computer but my god dropping both is just catastrophic for the rockets i mean seriously. i am a loss for words — dev (@Nolimitdevvo) April 22, 2026

The Rockets are down 0-2 a Lakers team without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.



This is absolutely pathetic. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2026

The Rockets and Lakers will play a crucial Game 3 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT, which airs on Prime Video. The game will flip to Houston for two games, which the Rockets desperately need to grab to have a chance in the series.