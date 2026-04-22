Social Media Reacts to the Rockets' Loss to Lakers in Game 2
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The Rockets and Lakers tipped off Game 2 of the first round on Tuesday night, with Houston hoping to even things up.
Ultimately, the Lakers would grab another win, going up a potentially insurmountable 2-0 with a 101-94 win.
It’s been an odd series so far, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves not expected to take the floor for Los Angeles, and Durant surprisingly having missed Game 1 with a deep bone bruise. He popped up on the injury report just hours before Game 1 and would ultimately miss, doing the reverse in Game 2, being announced as a go.
His presence as the Rockets’ top scorer was felt in the series’ opener.
In Game 1, the Rockets were largely out-classed on both ends, unable to defend LA’s weapons even accounting for injury, and unable to find much of a scoring rhythm. The team allowed both LeBron James and Luke Kennard to get going, with the Lakers ultimately coasting to a 107-98 win.
Game 2 started out similarly, despite Durants infusion. The Rockets were spotty at best defensive to begin the game, letting LA grab the very same lead it did in the opener. It would take a lock-in defensively for Houston to get back in the game, and heroics on Durants end offensively.
Houston was able to stabilize things with better defense, but the Lakers, still led by James at every level, continued to keep an arm’s length lead through the first three quarters. The fourth was more competitive, though the Rockets were unable to bite into the lead late, giving up too many buckets on defense and unable to capitilize on easy chances offensively.
In the least, Durant did change the dynamic, offering hope for the rest of the series. He was able to pour on 23 points on just 12 shots, adding six rebounds and four assists, though he had nine turnovers.
Having struggled in Game 1, Alperen Sengun was naturally a subject of discussion throughout Tuesday's contest. He wouldn't fare much better matching up against Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in the rematch, going for 20 points on 20 shots.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:
The Rockets and Lakers will play a crucial Game 3 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT, which airs on Prime Video. The game will flip to Houston for two games, which the Rockets desperately need to grab to have a chance in the series.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK