The Rockets Head Coach Has The Most To Prove In Texas

The Houston Rockets once had the team with the highest upside in the state. The Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs spent several seasons near the bottom of the league, an experience the Dallas Mavericks are now feeling after Luka Doncic's departure. The Rockets got their new coach, improved their record in the first year, and then earned a playoff spot as the West's second seed.

The Rockets have been overtaken by the Spurs, and the Mavericks have multiple reasons to look forward to the future. Each coach in the state is facing some pressure, but they face varying amounts determined by the recent history of each team and the role each coach has had in that history.

The coach with the least pressure is new NBA coach Dusty May, who is coming into the league after winning a collegiate championship.

This is a fitting role for him, as his top player, Cooper Flagg, is basically the age of a collegiate student-athlete heading into their third season.

May also added a key piece from his NCAA championship team, Morez Johnson Jr., and watched a few of his other championship players earn spots in the draft's first round.

May is walking into a situation with lots of promise and potential for the future. While he'll be judged based on the Mavericks' competitiveness from game-to-game and the performance of Flagg, he won't be judged too harshly for a poor record this season.

The Spurs' Mitch Johnson is no longer being judged by his regular season performances, but now has established a standard of performance in the postseason.

Johnson's pressure is significant, but not at a critical point. The reality of the NBA is that coaches only have so much time to figure things out if they have one of the league's top players. Often times, that player will outlast the coach on the team.

Johnson's job is safe due to the performance of players like Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, but the Spurs must be competitive in every playoffs as long as Wembanyama is on the team, especially now after the team's Finals run.

Houston's Ime Udoka has the highest pressure of any coach in the state. Unlike Johnson, Udoka doesn't have a deep playoff run on his resume for the Rockets, despite stepping in and changing the culture entirely.

Udoka's job is safe because of this established culture. The Rockets are competitive against every team, even the league's best. Mistakes and structural, roster issues caused a few avoidable losses last season and in the playoffs, making the season as a whole look much worse than it could have been.

However, the injuries excuse expires next season when Udoka gets Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams back.

Another first-round exit would give the front office pause to consider who they have leading their team, and an uncompetitive second-round exit may create the same effect.

If Udoka plans on seeing both phases of Houston's plan to compete with Kevin Durant and after the end of his career, he must find a way to lead this team to greater postseason success this season. Any lesser result could create questions that only get more difficult to answer as other teams continue to improve.