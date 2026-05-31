The Rockets may not get a Chance at Donovan Mitchell This Summer

The Houston Rockets were marred by injuries in 2025-26, as Fred VanVleet missed the entire season due to a torn ACL. There had been talk about VanVleet making a return for the playoffs, which was mainly sparked by VanVleet himself.

VanVleet took to the podcast circuit on numerous occasions to state his intentions. He made it known that he was angling for a return.

Science and biology is difficult to defeat. Father Time is even tougher to outmatch.

VanVleet is 32-years-old now. He may not return as the same player, entering his 11th season.

Neither is Steven Adams, who is 32 years old and will be turning 33 years old in July. The absence of Adams and VanVleet ultimately illustrated the Rockets' lack of roster depth, as the team immersed as a relatively top-heavy team.

Even then, Houston’s only consistent players were Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson. Sure, Alperen Sengun was an All-Star for the second consecutive year, but he, too was very inconsistent.

In part, because of injury. However, even when healthy, Sengun was outplayed by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who has become a journeyman and was on his third team in just four years, despite being just 27 years old.

The Rockets brass have made it known that their approach towards building the roster for next season will be relying more on the internal growth and development of their young prospects -- Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason. Although the latter may not be on the roster, as he's due to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the postseason.

We've also heard about the Rockets' interest in several star-level players across the league, which would be wise, considering the certain short time span that Houston will have with Kevin Durant playing at a top-ten level. However, one name that will likely need to be crossed off the list is Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell, as it sounds more and more likely that Mitchell will remain in Cleveland.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said as much.

“All I could tell you is Donovan has been steadfast in how much he loves it here. And so there hasn’t been any question of will he be here and does he want to be here?”

Altman continued.

"Donovan is uniquely ours."

Mitchell is due for a new contract this summer and the Cavaliers general manager added that the franchise has been given an indication that Mitchell hopes to remain with the franchise.

It's also been suggested that Mitchell could opt into his player option next summer -- worth $53.8 million, to give the Cavaliers more flexibility to add more star-level players.

Such a scenario would mean Mitchell and the Cavaliers would be partnered together for at least two more years.

At the end of the day, this is all speculation. No one knows what Mitchell is going to do or decide for his future. But it does seem increasingly likely that he stays in Cleveland, especially after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals this season and defeating the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

