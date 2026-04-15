The Rockets Need More Consistency From Jabari Smith Jr.

The Houston Rockets will hit the road out west to start the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. With injuries and team construction, the Lakers might be starting the series with a deficit. The Rockets, in comparision are healthier, and much more equipped to play deep into their bench.

In the postseason, reserves and role players make a special mark along with their stars. For the Rockets, a player like Jabari Smith Jr. could make just as much an impacct on winning as some of the team's top players.

This is not to say that Smith Jr. will have the same expectations as Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, or Alperen Şengün. Even Reed Sheppard may have to have a bigger role than Smith Jr. throughout their playoff-run.

However, Smith Jr. is one of the few shooters on the team who does not get intense defensive pressure from opposing defenses.

Durant is always at the top of an opposing team's mind; Sheppard is a ball handler and often must create his opportunities off-the-dribble or around screens. Smith Jr.'s shot diet is consistently open three-pointers from either wing. He seldomly takes corner threes, but he is expected to make his attempts at a high rate due to the quality of his looks.

Outside of a brutal stretch to start 2026, Smith Jr. has been solid at hitting shots from deep range, and a much improved mid-range shooter as well. His bad stretch makes his numbers look much worse, but they do help tell the story of his season.

Despite his improved consistency, he can't be considered a 'knockdown' shooter at the same level as other specialists on the league's best teams. He may never become the shooter he was advertised to become when coming out of college.

However, his skill set may be crucial to the team as his offense helps relieve pressure on his top teammates, and his defense helps assist players like Thompson and Tari Eason to cover highly skilled wings.

His length makes for a strong rebounding threat as well, helping the team cover for the loss of Steven Adams.

The Rockets can't afford to go on a roller coaster with Smith Jr.'s performance. There's enough talent to make up for a few lapses on his part, but the Lakers may get healthier as the series continues, and the competition gets tougher moving forward if the Rockets find a way to get past Los Angeles.

Smith Jr.'s performance could go a long way to determining if the Rockets can beat the Lakers, and it could determine how well they can compete moving forward.