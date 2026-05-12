These Proposed Kevin Durant Trades from the Rockets Are Unreasonable

The Kevin Durant storylines have taken a wild turn during and after the first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the significant increase in national attention, those who haven't been watching the Houston Rockets all season have different ideas of what was going on with Durant and the team.

Yes, it wasn't perfect. The whole X burner account situation ended up being the biggest issue with Durant and the Rockets in the second half of the season besides some of the problems on offense. However, this wasn't a complete disaster in terms of Durant wanting to leave and there being a need for him to get traded.

That looks to have been overblown as well as Durant's relationship with the young players on the Rockets. There were multiple tweets questioning if he even talked with guys like Reed Sheppard, when they've actually had a good connection all season. Durant obviously isn't known as a leader, but he's taken his role with the Rockets comfortably and has been the main man on offense.

There were times where Durant and the Rockets looked great when shots were falling across the board, and other times where it was a tough going. With no true point guard, the double-teams and pressure stacked up on KD. The expectation among the Rockets front office is that Fred VanVleet returning is the key to everything.

Durant playing off-ball as a go-to scorer is the ideal scenario, but it's not like he took the additional responsibilities this season negatively. Let's remember the Rockets went on an eight-game win streak towards the end of the year. He wasn't available in the playoffs due to injury. Durant wasn't intentionally missing games. That was just a ridiculous rumor. He came back on the bench for Game 4, 5 and 6.

The Rockets just won't be interested in trading Durant in all likelihood. There's really no reason to at the moment. All the drama has been an overreaction. Every year, it seems like there are trade rumors with Durant. It hasn't worked out for him with a lot of teams, but that isn't the case after year one in Houston.

Bleacher Report released some potential Durant trades from the Rockets after the season ended and it's safe to say those scenarios are very unlikely to happen. It's debatable to say how many teams would be willing to even make this move.

Kevin Durant Trades: Not Reasonable

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up prior to game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There were four different trades listed. One with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. The Heat trade was probably the most possible out of the four, but even then, it was stretch.

The Rockets trade Durant to the Heat for Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic. While Herro becomes that younger guard to help open the offense, it's unlikely the Heat would part with him for 37-year-old KD. Jovic is an up and coming 22-year-old forward who can shoot, but this isn't enough for the Rockets to make the trade.

The Magic trade is just not going to happen. It has the Rockets giving KD and a 2029 first-round pick for Paulo Banchero and Jase Richardson. While the Rockets would likely accept it, the Magic wouldn't get rid of their franchise superstar for a couple more years of Durant.

A trade with the Pistons is also not really possible. Detroit is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and already have a core they like. They have a great chance of making it to the NBA Finals as well. It's possible the Pistons would want to replace Tobias Harris in the offseason with Durant, however this isn't a trade the Rockets would approve. All Houston would get is Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert. That isn't an equal transaction. The Rockets would need more than that.

Arguably the worst one of the four was the potential trade to the Nuggets. Changes do need to be made in Denver, and adding Durant to the core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray sounds incredible. However, the Rockets would never approve the trade package back in Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and a 2031 first round pick swap.

No guarantee of an additional first round pick, and dealing with Braun's contract will be difficult to accept. It isn't enough back. Again, the Rockets don't really have a need at all to move Durant. Houston's vision of VanVleet alongside Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. was never seen at all. You'd also have Reed Sheppard, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith off the bench if the Rockets keep all their players.

While no moves may frustrate the fanbase, that group is certainly strong and deserves a chance to work together.