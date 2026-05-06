Two Players the Rockets Should Consider a Reunion With This Offseason

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for an offseason that could bring some significant changes to the roster. The 2025-26 season was hampered by injuries across the roster, but there is still a belief among fans that the current rotation isn't good enough to win a championship.

The weaknesses were unbelievably clear, which is why opponents took advantage of the Rockets so well, especially the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Without a point guard, Houston had no real facilitation and a turnover problem.

While Fred VanVleet will return from a torn ACL next season, the Rockets could still reload on guard depth. Among the names to watch are a few former Houston players. Here are three names the organization should consider a reunion with:

Dennis Schröder, Cleveland Cavaliers

Schröder has one year left on his contract after this season, but there is a growing possibility that if the Cavaliers can't get to the Eastern Conference Finals, they might blow it up. James Harden, who is not extension-eligible, could certainly opt out of his $42.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season to sign a longer deal, potentially elsewhere.

Donovan Mitchell is the big fish to watch here because he practically determines Cleveland's future. His deal includes a player option for 2027-28, and the Cavaliers could look to trade him to get value right now rather than waiting for more playoff failure and an eventual departure.

So how does this relate to Schröder? First off, Cleveland is operating over the second apron, so moving him would only help their cap situation. But with the looming breakup of the current core, he could also be moved in the offseason regardless of the money.

The Rockets could swoop in to acquire the German point guard to come off the bench. Depending on who they give up, Schröder could be acquired for a cheap package, but he brings so much value to a contender.

Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings

Many Houston fans were pushing for a Westbrook-Rockets reunion after VanVleet went down in September, but he ultimately ended up in Sacramento. The former MVP improved his numbers with the Kings, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

At this point in his career, Westbrook is signing one-year contracts, doing so with the Kings and Denver Nuggets the last two seasons. Houston could bring him in on the veteran's minimum for depth, as a spark off the bench.

Reed Sheppard is a developing young guard, but he might be better suited to play two than to be the initiator. Westbrook would relieve him of that responsibility while also providing veteran leadership.