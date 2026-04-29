Rockets Made History on Defense Against LeBron James

The Houston Rockets’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers has not gone as expected whatsoever. Houston was favored entering this matchup given the injuries to Los Angeles, but it’s the Lakers who shockingly took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

While the Rockets finally shot well and dominated the Lakers in Game 4 at home to get in the win column, they’ve dug themselves into a hole that no NBA team has ever been able to get out of. That is to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. It’s now 3-1, and the Rockets face another elimination game.

In order to get this done, the Rockets will have to win on the road and not make many poor decisions in a tough environment. The defense has led the way for the Rockets so far in the series. That must continue going forward. The Rockets aren’t a particularly great half-court offense team, but so much of their offensive momentum is in transition and in the fast-break.

That usually gets the Rockets offense going and in a rhythm and was seen quite a bit in Game 4. The Rockets will have to find ways to get in the open court and get easier baskets to make their life easier. The key for that is forcing turnovers.

The Rockets were exceptional at that in Game 4 as they forced a whopping 23 turnovers. That resulted in 30 points. Houston’s offense just flows better when they get opportunities as a young, athletic team to quickly make plays. That’s a key component to the series according to coach Ime Udoka.

The Rockets’ defense leads to offense in many ways. Even in the loss in Game 3, the Rockets also forced 20 turnovers that resulted in 17 points. Houston must continue to steal that ball. The Rockets made 17 steals in Game 4 and 15 in Game 3. Those 17 steals are now a new franchise playoff record.

That’s 43 turnovers total for the Lakers in the last two games. A shocking 16 of them have been from LeBron James. The Rockets have forced eight turnovers on James in the last two games.

Forcing Ball Security Issues for LeBron

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends during the third quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It’s the first time in James’ career that he’s had at least eight turnovers in back-to-back playoff games, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic. Even in the regular season, LBJ has had eight turnovers in back-to-back regular season games just twice in his illustrious 23-year career.

While King James continues to perform incredible feats at age 41, the Rockets finally took full advantage of him being the primary ball handler given the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This was more of what was expected coming into the series.

The Rockets have been a top 10 defense all season, and they now put the clamps on. It may be too little, too late, but Houston has forced James to do something he’s never done in the playoffs, which is be incredibly loose with the ball.

Tari Eason has played a huge role in that. He’s been the primary defender on James in the last few games of the series in Toyota Center. James had a poor Game 4 with just 10 points and four rebounds while having a -18 plus-minus.

Eason has done well as the physical and energetic wing that plays a high level of defense. The 24-year-old forced five steals in Game 4 and four steals in Game 3. Eason was asked post-game about that vaunted defensive matchup and how he’s been successful so far.

“Just locked in. He’s LeBron James. Hell of a player. Just tried to make things difficult, trying to be physical with him. Ball pressure, high hand, stuff like that,” Eason said.

Udoka had all praise for Eason on the work he did defensively.

“When Tari’s on him, we feel comfortable one-on-one. His activity is great. Making him score through him instead of getting by him. Doing a really good job there,” Udoka said.

Eason is someone who brings the intensity and effort every night for the Rockets and is a key player defensively to their game plan.

“He does go rogue sometimes and you have to turn the blind eye to it. He’s really good at what he does,” Udoka said. “He’s a disruptor with natural instincts.”

Amen Thompson, a great defender himself, was also impressed with Eason’s performance.

“He was amazing, felt like he was everywhere. Doing the little things. Getting steals, being aggressive on switching. He was just amazing,” Thompson said.

The Rockets will need Eason’s defense to be stellar on James, especially on the road. Forcing turnovers will be the key, but the Rockets cannot commit turnovers themselves.