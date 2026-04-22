Dorian Finney-Smith Explains Challenging Year for Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith was a major offseason acquisition for the Houston Rockets last summer. Well, he was supposed to be, at least.

Finney-Smith had been a key rotational piece on a Los Angeles Lakers team that finished third in the Western Conference. He became a regular in Lakers coach JJ Redick's starting lineup.

Finney-Smith averaged right at 40% from deep in Los Angeles (39.8%, to be exact) on 59.1 percent effective shooting and 59.8% true shooting. That, coupled with his defensive strengths, had the Rockets believing that he was capable of filling in for Dillon Brooks, who was shelled out in the Kevin Durant deal with the Phoenix Suns, for salary matching purposes.

He was supposed to be. In his own way.

It hasn't worked out. At all. Not even in the slightest.

Finney-Smith would even tell you that. In fact, he even said it to Brandon 'Scoop B" Robinson, when the two recently collaborated for an interview.

"It’s been probably the most challenging just because I’m coming off of a major injury. I’ve never been hurt in my career so I’ve just been trying to find my rhythm. I didn’t get to train this summer — it’s tough, you know? I feel like my shots have been blocked so many times, you know?"

Finney-Smith continued, noting that it hasn't been all bad in Houston.

"But it’s been fun though, man. We got a great group of guys and they keep telling me to shoot regardless to get results so that’s a dope ass feeling."

Rockets coach Ime Udoka made Finney-Smith a healthy scratch in both Game 1 and Game 2 of the Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals match against the Los Angeles Lakers, which goes to show how bad of a season he has had.

Finney-Smith essentially missed the first three months of the season and ultimately made his debut on Christmas against the Lakers, his former team. He ultimately didn't score in double figures in any of his 37 games that he played.

The Rockets doled out a four year deal to the 32-year-old wing, worth $52.7 million in total. The team used their non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign him.

However, he only has one more guaranteed year on his contract, which is the 2026-27 season. Hopefully he can get fully healthy and assimilated by next season, as the Rockets could use him. Especially depending on what happens with Tari Eason, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the season ends.