Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Game 4 Blowout Win over the Lakers

The Houston Rockets avoided a first-round series sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers and defended home court in Game 4 with a resounding 115-96 win at Toyota Center on Sunday night.

The Rockets extended the series at least one more game and avoided complete embarrassment at home. This Game 4 performance from Houston demonstrated what was expected out of the team at the beginning of the series with their athleticism and defense.

While history says it might be too little, too late, the Rockets got in the win column. All five Rockets starters got in double digits, and Amen Thompson was the leading scorer with 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Forcing Turnovers Leading to Offense

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets offense has struggled in the half-court during this series, and what started to get them going was the forced turnovers that got them running in transition. That opened up easier shots for the Rockets.

While the Rockets got out to a slow start, they took the lead towards the end of the first quarter and never gave it up. Tari Eason was putting on a show at the rim as an outlet pass from the turnovers, and he forced five steals himself. Eason had a great game overall with 20 points, eight rebounds, and was 7/10 from the field.

The Rockets forced 14 first-half turnovers that resulted in 16 points for Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets only had four first-half turnovers themselves that gave up just six points. Houston has struggled in that department all season, but it didn’t bother them in this one.

Houston won the fast-break points 15 to six at halftime. The Rockets forced 23 turnovers total and got 30 points off them. Houston had 13 turnovers themselves. The 17 steals played a role as Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Josh Okogie each had three.

Hustle and Attack

The Rockets did much better in terms of rebounding and got offensive boards as well as prevented the Lakers from additional shots. Houston showed clear intention to be aggressive from all players. The main improvement was that the Rockets were not hesitant to shoot. When the players saw an opportunity, they took it.

The defense was great all-around. The Rockets showed the kind of desperation and intensity required. The Rockets played fast and aggressively, which allowed them to get to the line. Houston had 10 more free throw attempts and made eight more than the Lakers.

Thompson attacked in the paint and was not settling. Alperen Sengun made some incredible plays as well and continued to demonstrate his attacking mindset. Sengun scored 19 points on 50 percent shooting.

After Eason knocked a shot down, the Rockets went quick down the court as Sengun put on a spin move followed up with a nice finish at the rim. That was about an appropriate summation of the game for Houston, who finally demonstrated their young talent as a quicker team.

Reed Sheppard put in the effort on defense and forced a steal in the third that was picked up by Eason for the wide-open slam. The Rockets went up 81-59 at this point with 3:10 to go in the third that forced a Lakers timeout.

It’s no surprise at this point that the Rockets have given up leads, but Houston was just relentless. The Rockets were up 25 points at the end of the third quarter at 90-65. The Rockets won the third quarter 34-18.

Houston was completely dominating, so much so that Lakers coach JJ Redick sent in the bench with seven minutes to go in the game down well over 20 points.

The Rockets did an outstanding job against LeBron James, who had just 10 points, eight turnovers, and shot 2/9 from the field.

Shooting is Back

It was a turn of the tides in Game 4 in terms of shooting percentages for both teams. While the Lakers still shot better overall at 50 to 48.1 percent, the Rockets were much better from three. Houston shot 12/30 (40 percent) while the Lakers were just 5/22 (22.7 percent). Four Rockets players shot over 50 percent from the field.

Sheppard was finally hot from three in this game and went 4/7 from downtown. He added 17 points overall and was 50 percent from the field.

Thompson’s jump shot was also going down. He made multiple shots from outside the paint and even a fadeaway jumper as well. His 15-foot mid-range shot was going down as well.

Eason got it together from three in the second half as well. Even Aaron Holiday added three 3-pointers off the bench.

Up next, the Rockets will head to Los Angeles after successfully forcing a Game 5 on Wednesday.