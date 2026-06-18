What More Can Alperen Şengün Do For The Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have featured two all-stars on their roster since the departure of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Perennial All-Star, Kevin Durant, has been at that level basically since he arrived on the NBA stage. The other, Alperen Şengün, is a product of Houston's homegrown development, earning two All-Star nods in his young career.

Şengün has already provided a lot for the Rockets so far, but the team may be asking him to reach another level to support htier efforts in attempting to win a championship with the team.

In terms of his scoring, he likely already has the skills he'll display throughout his career. The key will just be improving on those skills to make them deadly offensive weapons.

Şengün's best offense comes from the high post, whether he's got his back to the basket or if he's facing up against a post defender to allow him to use his ball handle to get to the paint.

He is a strong ball handler when he drives into the paint, and his post up game creates a lot more options for the team's total offense with his passing. The area of improvement in his scoring is just finishing the opportunities he takes most often.

Şengün shoots a heaping helping of hook shots as part of his shot diet, taking them off of spin moves, drives, and direct backdowns. However, the past few seasons haven't seen Şengün hit an elite level of those shots, despite being known for having elite touch around the rim.

If that shot can become a more consistent weapon, he could possibly raise his shooting in the paint a few percentage points, and raise his points per game a bit as well.

Of course, he could relieve a bit of the pressure on his hook shot by hitting a few more of his mid range attempts as well. All of his scoring depends on his touch, especially above and around taller and elite defenders.

When faced with the most elite paint defenders, Şengün must lean more on his passing to create shots for his teammates like Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet, and Amen Thompson.

VanVleet, Smith Jr., and Durant are floor spacers who can knock down shots when the defense focuses on Şengün. Thompson often occupies the dunker spot that provides a quick outlet for Şengün when he draws a second defender in the paint.

The area Şengün has the most room to grow his passing and assist totals. The entirety of the offense could benefit from him becoming a more aggressive passer, in addition to his already established creativity.

There was a stark difference between the beginning of the season for Şengün where he averaged more than six assists, to the end of the season which dropped his average.

Ideally, the threat of his passing would open up the floor for him to finish at the rim at a higher rate. Until his jump shot in the mid range or even from deep, he must become a more persistent passer to create open spaces for himself and his teammates. It seems to be the area where he has the most room to grow, and where he can make the biggest impact for the team.