What Must Ime Udoka Do to Get Off the Hot Seat?

Ime Udoka started his head coaching career with an amazing debut season. He won two Coach of the Month awards and guided the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance.

Since taking on the role with the Houston Rockets in 2023, Udoka has had difficulties replicating his early success. The franchise has yet to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

While Udoka has had some grace due to the state of the team during the early part of the decade, when it was rebuilding following James Harden’s departure, the expectations have drastically increased.

Coming off an All-NBA Second Team selection, Kevin Durant is still widely known to be one of the league’s elite players. In a similar vein, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have shown the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027. The return of Fred VanVleet, growth of Reed Sheppard, and stability of Jabari Smith Jr. also add to Houston’s various upsides.

Considering the state of the team and its lack of recent playoff success, there is a greater sense of pressure for Udoka to perform than there is for other NBA coaches. In an era when coaching firings can seem spontaneous and blunt, delivering championship results, especially when a title is within reach, provides the strongest defense against dismissal.

The question is how far Udoka will need to take the franchise to get himself off the hot seat. It seems that the answer is improvement, but how much is enough to get him off the chopping block?

What Others From On SI Say

Austin Dobbins

“They say winning solves all problems, and it’s true. The best way for Ime Udoka to get off the hot seat is to lead the Rockets to a top seed in the West and make a deep playoff run. It sounds easier said than done, but at the end of the day, the result of the season often lands on the coaches. Udoka needs to get this team out of the first round at the bare minimum.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The regular season won't really dictate, unless it's much worse than expectations. Houston is projected to be a playoff team, possibly with home court advantage in the first round and, as long as that holds, there won't be much noise. But for Udoka to survive for another season, there can't be another first round exit. The front office has committed extensions to four key young players and landed a star at the front over the past two years. They're too all-in on all of that to make major changes; the primary switch would be on the sidelines."