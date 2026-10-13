Where Does Kevin Durant Rank Ahead of the Upcoming NBA Season?

At 38 years old, Kevin Durant is widely considered to be the Houston Rockets’ best player. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Despite the general concerns surrounding a player of his age, the 16-time All-Star is expected to continue producing like a franchise star for the upcoming season. The question is whether he will remain one of the league’s elite performers.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports ranked the top NBA players ahead of the 2026-2027 season. Durant was ranked No. 15 on the list. CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno wrote the following:

“Durant appeared in just one playoff game in the Rockets' loss to the Lakers in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. It was a cruel development for Durant after he missed just four games in the regular season total. The 78 games Durant played were the most since his final season with the Warriors in 2018-19… Even at 38, Durant remains one of the most impactful players in the league.”

High Hopes

Although Durant is still known for being an elite scorer, one of the criticisms surrounding the two-time NBA champion is his lack of team success since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019. However, he is in a relatively promising position in Houston.

The Rockets are coming off a 52-30 record and are anticipated to improve with the team returning to full strength. The franchise has yet to get over the first-round playoff hump since Ime Udoka took over as head coach in 2023, though that is well within the realm of possibility.

Teammates Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun have the potential to raise their respective ceilings in 2027. Also, the return of Fred VanVleet should help alleviate some of the leadership responsibilities from Durant.

Jabari Smith Jr. remains a consistent force at the power forward position, while Reed Sheppard is another young talent showing strong signs of developmental progress. All these factors should make Durant’s job a little more comfortable than it was during his first year in Houston.

One aspect that will be monitored over the next several months will be Durant’s player option for the 2027-2028 season. Despite a sense of uncertainty about his long-term future with the Rockets, Houston’s front office should steer away from trade offers for the veteran unless circumstances become disastrous.

Overall, Durant is still one of the league’s top offensive weapons and has shown no signs of slowing down. This will greatly help a Rockets team looking to turn its proof of concept into a serious run.