What the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Finals Trip Means for the Rockets

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the Eastern Conference Finals, they employed a 33-year-old LeBron James in his final playoff run with the franchise. Donovan Mitchell just had a monster rookie season with the Utah Jazz. Kevin Durant was at his career peak with the Golden State Warriors, and James Harden was over in the Western Conference Finals battling that very team.

Fast forward eight years (yes, eight!), and the Mitchell-Harden duo will play in the Eastern Conference Finals, representing the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, James took down the Rockets in round one of the playoffs, led by a 37-year-old Durant.

And the Jazz are in the basment of the NBA.

These players and teams are still very much connected, and had Cleveland suffered a Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the outlook for the Cavaliers would look a lot different. But here we are.

In reality, Cleveland's Game 7 victory did more for the future of its players than people think. The Cavaliers finally got over the hump, which has implications for their offseason and many others', including the Rockets. What are those said implications?

Donovan Mitchell Should Remain in Cleveland

Maybe the Cavaliers still consider a major shakeup if they end up losing in four or five games to the New York Knicks, but for the first time, Mitchell has his deep playoff run. Cleveland was rumored to shop for the 29-year-old this summer, given that he has one guaranteed season left before a player option in the 2027 offseason.

Had Cleveland suffered a third straight second-round defeat, Houston would have been a prime destination for Mitchell. The Rockets have the ammunition to go after a wide variety of big names, the Cavaliers' star being one of them. Houston will likely look elsewhere for a blockbuster deal if that's in the cards.

Is James Harden More Likely to Opt In for 2026-27?

When the Cavaliers traded for Harden earlier this year, they did so knowing that he was expected to opt out of his $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season. It's a high price to pay for a 36-year-old, but rumors swirled that he wants a long-term contract sooner rather than later.

However, this Conference Finals run could be the tipping point to where Harden gives it another go with Cleveland before entering free agency. The Cavaliers are over the second apron, but if they can muster up a championship run this year or next, that won't matter.

So what does this mean for Houston? The Rockets were a long shot to land Harden if ever he became available, but this pretty much shuts down a reunion, thinking logically. The Beard has a much better situation out east, and Houston was hard-capped at the first apron this year. Money and situation-wise, a Harden-Houston reunion has to be off the table at this point.