Preseason games can be useful for some teams.

They’re an opportunity for starting lineup battles to be decided, roster spots to be won, new coaches to implement their systems and teams that have undergone significant changes to get acclimated with one another.

The Rockets don’t fit any of those categories. So, really, their three preseason games will be meaningless.

We know that, barring an injury between now and then, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet will start for the Rockets on opening night against the Dallas Mavericks.

We know Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Steven Adams and Marcus Smart will be the first players off the bench.

We know Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Jae’Sean Tate and Bruce Thornton are next up after them.

Outside of adding development coach Chip Engelland, the Rockets’ coaching staff is the same. So is the roster, with the exceptions of VanVleet, who is returning from injury, and newcomers Smart and Thornton.

The Rockets are telling you preseason games are meaningless. They scheduled just three, one of three teams to do so. Most teams play four or five, while one team is scheduled to play six. The first two games the Rockets are playing will be more about putting on a show for a crowd on the other side of the world than preparing for the season.

The Mavs, who the Rockets are playing in Macao on Friday and Sunday, will return home for two preseason games, while the Rockets opted for just one more, choosing more practice and scrimmage time in the lead up to a very important season.

What You May See From Houston

So, what should you be looking for if you choose to wake up early and watch the two games in Macao or the game against Oklahoma City at Toyota Center next week?

You’ll get to see VanVleet on an NBA floor for the first time since the 2025 playoffs. Please, don’t overreact to anything you see from a guy less than 13 months removed from a serious knee injury.

You’ll get to see the early returns on the work Thompson and Sengun have done with Engelland, but please don’t overreact to a handful of shots. Real improvement doesn’t happen in the span of a couple of weeks.

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Bruce Thornton (2) poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You’ll get to see how Thornton, the first Rockets draft pick since 2024, looks against real NBA competition.

You’ll get to see Isiah Crawford, who is on a non-guaranteed contract, try to win a roster spot and whether any of the two-way guys have a chance to stick.

But that’s about it. Those are the storylines.

Enjoy having Rockets basketball back in your life, but don’t make too much about what you’re going to see over the next few days because unless someone gets hurt, it really won’t matter.