How Realistic Is Devin Booker for the Houston Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are not necessarily a team in desperate need of going star-hunting, although they've been linked to plenty of big names over the last six months or so. From Jimmy Butler to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston has been linked to numerous All-NBA players due to its cap flexibility, stash of draft picks, and young core.
The latest name to be thrown in the mix for stars linked to the Rockets is Devin Booker. The 28-year-old is having another incredible season in what should be a Hall-of-Fame career, averaging 25.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 44.0% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst's podcast, The Hoop Collective, Houston is showing interest in Booker. The Rockets are reportedly "fans" of the All-Star.
The Suns are struggling this season with a record still hovering around .500 thus far. Despite surrounding Booker with big names like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix has not been able to capture the same NBA Finals magic they saw in 2021. Since that season, the Suns have yet to make it back to the Western Conference Finals and were swept in the first round of last season's playoffs.
This year, things look to be getting even worse, as Phoenix scrambles to keep the core together in a desperate attempt for a title run. However, with the team on the decline, Houston's interest in Booker is generating a lot of noise.
Booker is under contract until 2028, signing a four-year, $220.4 million extension with the Suns this past offseason. However, what makes the Rockets enticing is their stash of draft picks and players. If the star guard becomes disgruntled or if Phoenix decides it's time to sell and rebuild, Houston is a prime target, and should be the favorite to land Booker.
A Booker-Rockets trade is very realistic in the future, with Houston being able to match salaries due to a few veterans on bigger contracts. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are names that come to mind, but Jalen Green also recently signed a massive extension in October 2024. Rookie Reed Sheppard and third-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. are on contracts that could be included as well.
What we can assume is that a Booker is not imminent, as Phoenix just made a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire center Nick Richards, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The goal for the Suns is to find a spark, especially given they're still just a few games back from a playoff spot.
