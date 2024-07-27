Rockets Reportedly Interested in Trading for Jazz Superstar
The Houston Rockets have had their sights set on adding a superstar payer. Stop me if you've heard that one before.
The franchise has constantly yearned for star-level players, dating back to when Carroll Dawson ran the front office. Daryl Morey picked up right where Dawson left off, targeting players such as Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, and LeBron James in free agency.
The star-hunting approach wasn't for naught, as Morey reeled in James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook, all via trade, while nabbing the biggest free agent in the 2013 class in Dwight Howard.
This offseason, the Rockets' wishlist of star players was made public: Kevin Durant, Paul George, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, and Mikal Bridges.
Depending on who/what you believe.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen should be added to the list. Lowe took to The Lowe Post to discuss Markkanen's market and mentioned the Rockets as a potential destination for the star forward.
"Let's start with Markkanen. He would fit anywhere. We know the Warriors would be happy to get him at the right price. That would change, theoretically, the landscape of the Western Conference.
I've mentioned the Spurs as a possibility. The Rockets have been mentioned, just because they have a million young players."
Lowe explained why he'd be opposed to such a move, from the Rockets' vantage point, while also explaining the luster and temptation for the franchise.
"Houston is a really interesting one for me, because I've been of the view that if I'm the Rockets, I just need to let this thing marinate. I'm not rushing I just don't know enough about my team and how it all fits together and what all these players can do.
I know Ime Udoka and the coaching staff, they wanna win. They wanna hit the gas now and Markkanen would be a way to hit the gas. They're clearly an interesting team."
Markkanen made the All-Star team in 2022-23, while also winning Most Improved Player in the same season, posting averages of 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 49.9 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from deep, 87.5 percent from the foul line, and 64 percent true shooting. This past season, the 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 48 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from three, 89.9 percent from the foul line, and 63.1 percent true shooting.
Markkanen becomes extension-eligible on August 6th.
