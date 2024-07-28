NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets' Alperen Sengun on the Trade Block?
The Houston Rockets are looking to make some big moves in the near future. It is no secret the franchise is ready to be a contending-level team, and they're going to have to make tough decisions to get there if they want to expedite that process.
Evidently, the team is hitting a weird spot in their rebuild, too. They've got a young core centered around Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun -- though they'll likely have to pick one of the two to build the offense around. Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and others round out a solid young core, too. Mix in win-now guys like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet and the team is in a weird roster-buliding spot.
Could the team move on from Sengun to gear towards a win-now movement? ESPN's Zach Lowe talked about the potential of the Rockets center hitting the market on his show.
"When there was even a whiff of Şengün's availability on the market, and I don't know if he was ever really available at all, but there was some teams that were really, really interested to get into that bidding," Lowe said.
If the Rockets do decide it's time to make a win-now move, Sengun is an interesting player to move off of. His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but his offense can transform a team. He's young enough to warrant a team to trade a star for, allowing them to kick off a rebuild.
For the right price, Houston could net a player to help push them a step closer toward contention while giving the team a distinct defensive identity. The offensive style would slightly change, but the Rockets could lean into a strong defense and give themselves a chance to revamp the offense to potentially improve their shooting and help will the team to the playoffs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.