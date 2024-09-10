Rockets' Tari Eason Mentioned as Potential Trade Target for Sixers
It's no secret that the Houston Rockets are loaded with young talent. Frankly, that's how it should be after a rebuild, in which players were primarily added via the draft.
Especially when a team is drafting in the top-five in four consecutive years.
At least if you're drafting correctly.
The downside is that not everyone will be able to remain with the franchise long-term. There are only so many spots.
And the salary cap makes it such that not everyone will receive contract extensions. But again, it all comes down to one's ability to draft.
The positive is that someone will always want to trade for your young players. Especially contending teams, who are often veteran-led and lacking young talent on team-friendly contracts.
There will especially be league-wide interest in the Rockets' wings, as the team is loaded at the position. One of them, Tari Eason, has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nicolas Kyle Pring of Sixer Sense mentioned Eason as a potential early-deadline target for the Daryl Morey-led group.
"The Western Conference is incredibly deep right now with only one or two teams firmly expected to be in the lottery next season. One club in particular that should be in the thick of the playoff race is Houston, which turned in a solid season in 2023-24 behind across-the-board improvement from their young guns and solid veteran play.
Having said that, the Rockets are probably itching to add more win-now commodities to their plate. Combine that with their embarrassment of riches when it comes to future-oriented cogs, their front office could soon consider consolidating their young players for a key player that can take them over the hump.
Tari Eason could get the hammer if that happens, and he should instantly be on Philadelphia’s radar. The 76ers have the assets to create a solid trade framework to lure the Rockets, and the team also has an actual need for his skill set. While his offense needs major tweaks, his defense and rebounding are top-tier for his position. Even better, he’s still only 23."
Eason missed a considerable amount of time in 2023-24 but dazzled as a rookie, playing in each of the Rockets' 82 games. But again, the franchise is loaded at the wing position and not everyone will be here to stay.
If the Rockets decide to move him at any point, the Sixers will surely be an interested suitor.
