Sun's Potential Return for Devin Booker Revealed, Rockets in Play for Superstar
The Phoenix Suns have had a disastrous season marred by poor play on both sides of the ball, as well as drama within the organization and locker room. At 30-35, Phoenix is sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament with chemistry issues and poor performance.
To add insult to injury, Phoenix's first-round pick this season, which will likely end up in the lottery, is set to convey to the Houston Rockets. With all of this mind, the Suns are expected to find a suitor for star forward Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 52.7% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three.
While Durant is a prominent trade target for the Rockets, another could be his co-star, Devin Booker. There have been rumblings of him being dealt after head coach Mike Budenholzer reportedly confronted him about his voice in the locker room, to which Booker was surprised.
As the regular season comes to a close, trade noise surrounding Booker is starting to grow louder. According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, the Suns could receive up to four first-round picks and a young star in return for the 28-year-old. Booker is averaging 26.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.1 steals this season on 45.7% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three.
Durant is more likely to end up being moved, given his age and state with the team, with Booker's future still uncertain. The Suns could very well keep him around in an attempt to make one last push for the playoffs alongside another star.
However, Houston has exactly what Phoenix needs to go into a fresh rebuild and start over, whether it be Durant or Booker who ends up with the Rockets. They have an abundance of young talent to spare, with the only concerns being which player Phoenix desires, and draft pick negotiations. On top of 2025, the Rockets also own the Suns' 2027 first-round pick, which gives them all of the leverage.
You'd expect Phoenix to move its talks elsewhere, but obtaining its own pick is crucial if the Suns want to move both players and go into a rebuild. With this being said, the Rockets should be considered a major contender for both Durant and Booker.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.