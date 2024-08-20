Trade Idea: Rockets Deal Jalen Green for Superstar Forward
The Houston Rockets were a bonafide superstar away from making the postseason last year. At least depending on who you ask.
Some would say they already have their superstar in Alperen Sengun. Depending on who you ask, the Rockets also may have made the play-in tournament if they had a clean bill of health all season.
At this stage of the Rockets, opinions will surely vary.
Some believe Sengun and Jalen Green are already worthy of contract extensions. The Rockets clearly think otherwise, as they opted not to give new deals to both players at this time.
If you believe a superstar is what's missing on the roster, then you're likely willing to part with Green, in search of a clear upgrade. If you're in that camp, you might be happy about the latest trade idea, which has Rockets GM Rafael Stone dealing Green (and draft capital) for Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler, who the Rockets have pursued before (on numerous occasions).
The idea is brought to us by USA Today's The Wright Sports Network. The full framework is below.
Rockets receive: Jimmy Butler, future second-round pick
Heat receive: Jalen Green, future first-round pick, future second-round pick
The specific years of the draft picks are unknown, as the writer didn't specify. His logic, however, is below.
"The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a youth movement. While Jalen Green is undoubtedly a talented scorer and athlete, his fit within this group has become increasingly questionable.
Green is a high-usage player who thrives with the ball in his hands, often looking to create his own shot. This style of play can sometimes clash with the development of other young players who need touches and opportunities to grow. With Sheppard, Whitmore, and Thompson emerging as key pieces for the Rockets, the team may find it difficult to fully integrate Green’s skill set without stunting the growth of their other prospects.
Jalen Green’s playstyle is electric and fan friendly, but with a team of young athletes, his AAU style of basketball doesn’t fit the best.
By trading Green, the Rockets could acquire a veteran presence like Jimmy Butler, who would not only bring leadership and a winning mentality to a young locker room but also help accelerate the development of their core by providing a clear hierarchy and stabilizing influence on the court."
The writer continued.
"The Rockets get a proven veteran in Butler who can help mentor their young players and lead them both on and off the court. For Houston, it’s about bringing in a leader who can guide their promising core to the next level."
It's worth noting that a Green for Butler swap wouldn't work out mathematically, however, the deal could be done if Steven Adams, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green were added to the fray.
Such a deal would be dangerous for Houston, as Butler has battled health issues of late, and he'll only have more such issues, as he turns 35-years-old next month. Not to mention his desire for a max extension.
