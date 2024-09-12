Trade Idea: Rockets Land Kawhi Leonard at Costly Price
Ime Udoka rebuilt the Houston Rockets in just one season, making them look like an entirely different team. To do this, Udoka placed an emphasis on the defensive end of the floor, which saw the team jump from 29th in defensive efficiency to ninth.
Udoka, like the rest of the league, covets two-way wings and has been on the prowl for a superstar. The latest trade idea by Fadeaway World has the Rockets landing LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, albeit at a massive price.
The full proposal is below:
Rockets land: Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Brown
Clippers land: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, 2025 first-round pick (via Houston), 2027 first-round pick (via Houston), 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix)
Talk about a major haul.
The logic is detailed below:
"With a win-now coach like Ime Udoka, Kawhi might be the perfect win-now wing for the franchise.
Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season, being named to an All-NBA team while showing that he can be consistent and durable. That lasted until the last month of the season when Leonard's knee ended up giving out. But the Rockets are uniquely equipped to handle Leonard's load management.
The team is loaded with young wing talent, with both Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason staying with the franchise. Adding Cam Whitmore to the mix shows how competent their four-man forward unit can be, with Leonard the perfect veteran win-now piece for the roster.
Moving off Green would also create greater opportunities for rookie guard Reed Sheppard as well as 2023 Draftee Amen Thompson alongside VanVleet on the squad."
Although Leonard checks the boxes of a proven franchise player who anchors down on defense, he's no spring chicken at this stage of his career. In other words, he's bound to miss significant time, whether because of load management or physical limitations.
He's certainly still a great player, but he doesn't help the Rockets much by himself and at the price of three first-round picks, he's simply not worth it.
