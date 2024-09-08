Trade Idea: Rockets Send Steven Adams to Eastern Conference Contender
Steven Adams was a surprise addition for the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline. Not because he's not a good player, but rather we don't quite know what he's capable of providing on the floor at this stage of his career.
In his prime, he was one of the league's better screen-setters and rebounders, but he's had injuries to his lower extremities. it's not a lock that he'll return to that form.
For the Rockets, it was worth the gamble, especially considering the origins of the assets that were used to acquire him.
To land Adams, the Rockets traded the expiring contract of Victor Oladipo, who didn't play a single possession for the franchise in 2023-24.
Which was also okay, as the team traded Kevin Porter Jr., who they were trying to rid themselves of, to land Oladipo.
At the very least, Adams allows the Rockets to retain that salary slot for at least another year, as his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
It's been theorized that Adams could also be moved, as his $12.6 million expiring salary could be used as salary ballast in a larger deal. There's another world where he's used to land other tradeable assets.
The latest trade idea by Twitter/X user Eddie Presti, host of Knicks Offseason Tonight, has the Rockets and Knicks agreeing to a deal for Adams. The framework is below:
Rockets get: Cameron Payne, Jacob Toppin, Precious Achiuwa, Keita Bates-Diop
Knicks get: Steven Adams
It should be noted that the deal couldn't be executed until December 14th, as Achiuwa and Payne have trade restrictions, since they were recently signed to new deals. It should also be noted that the Rockets don't have the roster space for these four players.
The Rockets would easily lose this trade, as they don't have the minutes to give Payne, Toppin, Achiuwa, or Bates-Diop. They could also fetch a much better package for Adams than this one.
From the Knicks' point of view, the deal makes perfect sense. They'd essentially be replacing Isaiah Hartenstein with Adams, which isn't a bad idea.
But this deal wouldn't happen, because again, the Rockets could find a better deal than this. And that's not even factoring in the possibility of them extending Adams and giving him a new deal.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.