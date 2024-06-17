Warriors' Klay Thompson To Test Free Agency, Should Houston Rockets Pursue?
The NBA world received some significant news on Monday. After some time of speculation, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to test free agency and seek offers this offseason.
Could the Houston Rockets find avenues to pursue Thompson this offseason? After a 41-41 season, the Rockets could re-tool their roster and make another strong push to the postseason.
"For the first time in his career really, Klay Thompson, I'm told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up," Charania said on Monday'sRun It Back. "He intends to test free agency. We know the Warriors want him back. They offered him an extension before the start of the season, they're going to see if there can be a deal that gets done, but he's going to be there in the marketplace."
Pursuing Thompson could get tricky for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, and things would have to go the team's way. Thompson still averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc, despite the 34-year-old regressing and heading closer to the end of his NBA career.
Thompson didn't agree to a two-year contract extension ahead of the season, which would have added to his five-year contract, which expires this summer. Now, the Golden State Warriors guard is going to be searching for a payday this offseason, likely the last real one of his career.
Evidently, the Rockets can't compete with a franchise like the Orlando Magic and what they can offer salary-wise this offseason. However, his floor-spacing would be immensely valuable to a team that struggled in that department a season ago.
Should Thompson not get his desired payday this offseason, and the market falls backward for him, Stone and the Rockets could try and persuade him to Houston on a discounted contract, maybe even a "prove-it" season for the 34-year-old.
READ MORE: Former Lakers, Rockets Guard Reveals Lakers' Biggest Mistake
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.