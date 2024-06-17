Former Lakers, Rockets Guard Reveals Lakers' Biggest Mistake
Although the Los Angeles Lakers haven't taken the court in nearly two months, they've dominated the headlines. In fact, the Lakers have been just as much in the news as the Boston Celtics and/or Dallas Mavericks, who are actually competing for a championship. Much of the chatter has been about Bronny James and whether he'll fall to the Lakers in this month's draft.
However, the main source of conversation has been the franchise's coaching situation, as they're currently in pursuit of their 29th coach in franchise history after deciding to fire Darvin Ham after just his second season in the big chair. Ham led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his rookie season, despite a roster overhaul at the trade deadline.
The Lakers recently made a run at Connecticut's Dan Hurley, but were ultimately rebuffed in the end, as Hurley decided against leaving the Huskies for the Lake Show. With arguably no other option remaining, the Lakers pivoted to former player JJ Redick, who has never coached at any level.
In other words, the Lakers could be in a worse spot after parting with Ham. Former Lakers and Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year, didn't hold back when discussing the Lakers' coaching situation. Williams took to FanDuelTV's Run it Back to share his thoughts.
"Everything is a fair game when you're dealing with the Los Angeles Lakers. It feels like every few years, we're having this conversation. I'll go viral, and I'll say maybe [The Lakers] made a mistake by letting Darvin Ham go.. It was very early in his career, very early in this process. Sometimes, you have to allow things to grow; you gotta allow things to see what you're going to get out of it."
Ham posted a 90-74 record through two seasons in Los Angeles- good for a .549 winning clip. Soon enough, we'll find out who the next coach will be.
