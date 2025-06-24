Will Rockets Exercise Fred VanVleet's Team Option as Free Agency Looms?
The Houston Rockets will still have a big decision to make this offseason despite already being a part of one of the biggest trades to start the summer after landing Kevin Durant to their already loaded roster.
One key position that is missing from their roster, however, is a starting point guard. With no word on an extension for Fred VanVleet yet, Houston may need to act fast before the veteran guard can declare for unrestricted free agency this upcoming Sunday, June 29.
VanVleet played in 60 games for the Rockets this season, starting in each game, and put together anof 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Several reports have been made, including one by Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, stating there is mutual interest between both the Rockets and Fred VanVleet in landing a long-term deal this summer.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko also took to his X account to touch base on the VanVleet extension.
"The Houston Rockets are likely to decline the $44.9 million team option on veteran guard Fred VanVleet and discuss a new multi-year extension in the coming days," said Iko.
Even if an extension is not agreed upon this summer between the two parties, the Rockets can still exercise their team option, although it could impact their chance at landing another shooter for their team.
NBA analyst Marc Stein also chimed in on his X account to give his input on the Rockets' decisions with VanVleet this offseason.
"The strong expectation is that Fred VanVleet and the Rockets will come to terms on a new deal once free agency begins June 30 at 6 PM ET, league sources say," said Stein. "Another source just told me that Houston is still weighing its options and has not ruled out exercising the team option. The Rockets have until Sunday to activate the option or bypass it to allow VanVleet to become an unrestricted free agent."
One thing is certainly clear: the Rockets and VanVleet both have an interest in making a deal work. Now the only thing left is for both parties to agree by the time free agency begins this upcoming weekend.