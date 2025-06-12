NBA Insider Provides Tyrese Haliburton Update After He Limped Out of Game 2 Presser
Tyrese Haliburton limped to and from his postgame press conference following the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, bringing a sense of concern for his health status as the series heads to Indianapolis.
He didn't exit Sunday's Game 2 at any point to get checked out, which made a potential injury a mystery for anyone outside of the Pacers' inner circle. Ahead of Game 3 Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania gave an update on the ordeal and Haliburton's status heading into the pivotal contest.
According to Charania, Haliburton said he had a "lower leg thing.” Charania's further reporting discovered that translates to an ankle issue, which has brought along soreness, but the team isn't overly concerned.
"He's not even on the injury report," Charania said on ESPN Wednesday. "And for his part, Tyrese Haliburton has downplayed any concern with an injury. He's said he's fine, he's good to go publicly and privately, especially with three days in between Game 2 and Game 3."
Haliburton has tape on the ankle, and considering the fact he was seen limping after Game 2, Charania said the ankle issue—or non-issue—is something that will be monitored moving forward. He was Indiana's hero in their miraculous comeback to take Game 1 in Oklahoma City, just like he has been throughout the postseason.
With both the Pacers and Thunder three wins away from an NBA title, you better believe Haliburton will be out there—lower leg thing or not.